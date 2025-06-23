2025 NHL Draft Profile: Ondřej Štěbeták

June 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Ondřej Štěbeták's draft-eligible season began with him representing Czechia at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he backstopped his team to a silver medal. During the tournament, he had a save percentage of .947 and a goals-against average of 1.27.

The 6-foot-1, 165-pound netminder then joined the Portland Winterhawks in time for the 2024-25 season. As a 17-year-old rookie, Štěbeták took over the team's starting goalie role. His season began with a hot start, as he won his first two Western Hockey League starts, turning aside 68-of-73 shots. With a younger, more inexperienced team, Štěbeták faced over 39 or more shots 14 times during the regular season.

Štěbeták made a career-best 46 saves against the Spokane Chiefs on November 1; however, one of his best statistical nights came against Prince George on December 13, denying 39-of-40 Cougars' shots. He finished the regar season with a .891 save percentage and a 3.72 goals-against average.

In the 2025 WHL Playoffs, Štěbeták elevated his play as the fifth-seeded Winterhawks made another run to the Western Conference Finals. In conference quarterfinal and semifinal series, Štěbeták and Portland won both Game 7 on the road, and the left-catching netminder was a big reason why. Against Prince George he stopped 33-of-35 and in Everett 40-of-42, several of which were Grade-A chances.

Known for his athletic style, Štěbeták never gives up on the play and is able to not only deny the first opportunity but also turn aside any secondary chances. As the season went along, his work ethic and film study helped his development on the more technical aspects of the position.

Štěbeták is expected back in Portland again in 2025-26, where he will continue as the team's starting goalie, and provide a sense of calm and stability.

NHL Central Soucting rated him the No. 8 North American goalie on its final rankings.







