Harrison Meneghin Wins Back-To-Back Pharmasave WHL Goaltender of the Week Awards

April 28, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary, Alta. - Medicine Hat Tigers netminder Harrison Meneghin has been named Pharmasave WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, April 27, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

This marks the second-straight week and fourth time this season Meneghin has won the weekly award, in addition to WHL Goaltender of the Month titles for January and March.

Meneghin went 2-0-0-0 with a 1.69 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage to kick off the WHL Eastern Conference Championship series against his former team, the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

The South Surrey, B.C. product denied 17 of 19 shots to preserve a 5-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 1 on April 25. He held Lethbridge to just one goal on four powerplay attempts. He was similarly solid in Game 2, denying 13 of 14 shots as the Tigers opened up a 7-1 lead over their Highway 3 foes. Tigers Head Coach Willie Desjardins made the call to pull Meneghin from the match midway through the third period after a media timeout, but specified it was not an injury-related move.

Meneghin is 8-0-0-0 in the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien with a 1.63 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage and two shutouts. He leads all WHL netminders in goals-against average and shutouts while sitting seventh in save percentage.

The 20-year-old has been lights-out in his final season of WHL eligibility, going 23-10-1-1 with a 2.58 goals-against average, a .900 save percentage and three shutouts in 36 regular-season games with Lethbridge and Medicine Hat.

Meneghin was named a WHL Central Division First All-Star Team member in 2024 and a Second Team All-Star in 2023.

He was drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the seventh round of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Meneghin owns a career regular season record of 69-42-8-3, a 2.68 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage and seven shutouts.

The Tigers will now head West to Lethbridge for a heated Game 3 on Tuesday, April 29, at 7:00 p.m. MST.

Fans can stream the WHL Playoffs for free on Victory+.

2024-25 WHL Goaltender of the Week

September 23, 2024: Koen Cleaver, Lethbridge Hurricanes

September 30, 2024: Ethan Eskit, Brandon Wheat Kings

October 7, 2024: Spencer Michnik, Victoria Royals

October 15, 2024: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)

October 21, 2024: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades (Columbus Blue Jackets)

October 28, 2024: Jesse Sanche, Everett Silvertips

November 4, 2024: Carson Bjarnason, Brandon Wheat Kings (Philadelphia Flyers)

November 11, 2024: Nathan Preston, Tri-City Americans

November 18, 2024: Dawson Cowan, Spokane Chiefs

November 25, 2024: Alex Worthington, Edmonton Oil Kings

December 2, 2024: Anders Miller, Calgary Hitmen

December 9, 2024: Raiden LeGall, Everett Silvertips

December 16, 2024: Jackson Unger, Lethbridge Hurricanes

December 23, 2024: Max Hildebrand, Prince Albert Raiders

December 30, 2024: Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars

January 6, 2025: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants

January 13, 2025: Jayden Kraus, Victoria Royals

January 20, 2025: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)

January 27, 2025: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)

February 3, 2025: Max Hildebrand, Prince Albert Raiders

February 10, 2025: Johnny Hicks, Victoria Royals

February 18, 2025: Scott Ratzlaff, Seattle Thunderbirds (Buffalo Sabres)

February 24, 2025: Daniel Hauser, Calgary Hitmen

March 3, 2025: Daniel Hauser, Calgary Hitmen

March 10, 2025: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants

March 17, 2025: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades (Columbus Blue Jackets)

March 24, 2025: Max Hildebrand, Prince Albert Raiders

March 31, 2025: Johnny Hicks, Victoria Royals

April 7, 2025: Anders Miller, Calgary Hitmen

April 14, 2025: Jackson Unger, Lethbridge Hurricanes

April 21, 2025: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)

