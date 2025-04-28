April 28 - Canes Chatter

The Hurricanes will welcome the Medicine Hat Tigers in Games 3 & 4 of the Eastern Conference Championship Series on Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Tickets for the Conference Championship can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at https://bit.ly/4jwyean. (Games 3 & 4 will be Game G & H for playoff package holders).

Conference Final Tickets: Individual game tickets for Games 3 & 4 for the second-round of the WHL Playoffs are available! Pricing for Round 2 playoff tickets are $30.00 for Adults (18+) and $18.00 for Youth (3-17). Tickets can be purchased by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328), by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.

Big Ticket Problem Raffle: The 'Canes are hosting the Big Ticket Problem Raffle with the grand prize of two tickets to see Morgan Wallen live in Edmonton at Commonwealth Stadium on Friday, September 12th, 2025! Additional prizes of one Lethbridge Hurricanes 2025-2026 Season Ticket and a third prize of one Lethbridge Hurricanes 18-game flex pack for the 2025-2026 season. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased at Lethbridge Hurricanes home games until April 29th, 2025, or until they are sold out. Only 500 Tickets are available. Draw date will take place on April 30th, 2025. Card and cash will be accepted. Proceeds from the raffle will support the Hurricanes Education Fund. Tickets can be purchased at the Hurricanes Office during regular office hours - Monday to Friday from 9:00am to 4:30pm.

2025-2026 Season Tickets: Season Tickets for the 2025-2026 season are now available with Loyalty Pricing in effect until July 2nd, 2025. Adult Tickets starting at $598, Senior Tickets (65+) starting at $508 and Youth Tickets (3-17) starting at $400. Fans will not be charged until June 1st, 2025. Sign up or renew Season Tickets by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre or by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328).

Celebrity Dinner: The Hurricanes will hold their annual Celebrity Dinner presented by Epiphany Group on Saturday, May 24th at the Sandman Signature Lethbridge Lodge featuring former NHL Head Coach Bruce Boudreau and long-time NHL broadcaster Dennis Beyak. Tickets are available for purchase for $175.00+GST each or a table of 10 for $1,500.00+GST. Premium Season Ticket Members and VIP Season Ticket Members can purchase tickets for $150.00+GST. All tickets can be purchased by calling Dylan or Tamara at the 'Canes Office by calling 403-328-1986! The Celebrity Dinner will support the 'Canes Education Fund.

Victory+ Streaming: The Western Hockey League has announced a new streaming partnership with Victory+ for the 2025 WHL Playoffs and beyond. Fans can watch all post-season games in the WHL for FREE by downloading the Victory+ App on your SmartTV, handheld device or by going online to www.victoryplus.com.

Fans who purchased 'All-Access' packages for CHLTV will still be able to use those accounts to watch the WHL post-season.

Crumbl Cookie Birthday Bash: Celebrate your birthday with the Lethbridge Hurricanes and the Crumbl Cookie Birthday Bash. You'll receive a birthday wish during the game and a Crumbl Cookie delivered to your seat! Find out more by calling 403-328-1986 or go online at www.lethbridgehurricanes.com.

THE WEEK THAT WAS

Wednesday, April 23rd - GAME 7 - at Calgary Hitmen (3-1 Win): The 'Canes advanced to the Eastern Conference Championship Series on Wednesday with a 3-1 road victory in Game 7 of their second-round series against the Calgary Hitmen. Brayden Edwards, Logan Wormald and Luke Cozens scored in the win while Jackson Unger made 34-saves. Lethbridge improved to 7-1 all-time in Game 7's in their playoff history.

Friday, April 25th - GAME 1 - at Medicine Hat Tigers (5-2 Loss): The Hurricanes opened the Eastern Conference Championship Series on Friday with a 5-2 loss to the Medicine Hat Tigers at Co-op Place. Logan Wormald and Brayden Yager scored in the defeat while Koen Cleaver stopped all 15 shots he faced in relief of Jackson Unger. Lethbridge was outshot 41-19 in the game.

Saturday, April 26th - GAME 2 - at Medicine Hat Tigers (7-2 Loss): Lethbridge suffered their second-straight loss to Medicine Hat on Saturday falling 7-2 in Game 2 of the Conference Championship. Kooper Gizowski and Anthony Wilson scored in the loss. Jackson Unger was relieved in place of Koen Cleaver who made eight saves in the third period. Lethbridge trails the best-of-seven series 2-0.

ON THE DOCKET

Tuesday, April 29th - GAME 3 - vs. Medicine Hat Tigers (7:00pm): The Hurricanes return to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena on Tuesday for Game 3 of the Championship Series against the Tigers at 7:00pm. The 'Canes trail the best-of-seven series 2-0 but enter with a 4-1-1 record on home-ice in the post-season. Lethbridge is 1-1 in Game 3's in this playoff.

Wednesday, April 30th - GAME 4 - vs. Medicine Hat Tigers (7:00pm): Lethbridge will host Medicine Hat in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference Championship Series at 7:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. The Hurricanes have posted an 0-2 record in Game 4's in the 2025 WHL Playoffs.

*Friday, May 2nd - GAME 5 - at Medicine Hat Tigers (7:00pm): The Hurricanes will visit the Tigers in Game 5 of their best-of-seven series, if necessary, on Friday at 7:00pm at Co-op Place. Lethbridge has posted a 4-3-1 record in eight road playoff games but have lost all six games they've played in Medicine Hat this season.

*Saturday, May 3rd - GAME 6 - vs. Medicine Hat Tigers (7:00pm): The 'Canes will host the Tigers in Game 6 on Saturday at 7:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena, if necessary. Lethbridge has posted a 1-0 record in the 2025 WHL Playoffs in Game 6's while having gone 5-9 all-time.

