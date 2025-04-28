Capitals Prospect Cristall Headlines WHL Weekly Award Winners

Calgary, Alta. - Spokane Chiefs forward Andrew Cristall has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, April 27, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

This is the fourth time Cristall has been recognized with the weekly award in 2024-25, in addition to a WHL Player of the Month win in November 2024.

The Burnaby, B.C. product led all WHL skaters with five goals and four assists for nine points in three games to help the Chiefs reach the WHL Western Conference Championship.

Cristall came through with his second overtime goal in as many games as the Chiefs eliminated the Victoria Royals in Game 6 of their second-round series in a staggering 5-4 double OT thriller. He served up two primary assists to help the Chiefs tie the match twice in the first period, and snagged a helper on Shea Van Olm's hat-trick goal to give Spokane a 4-2 lead in the final frame. Victoria stormed back to tie the game, and the players marched on into the wee hours until Cristall buried a powerplay wrister from a low angle with less than two minutes left in the second overtime period. The series-clinching goal marked Spokane's 53rd shot of the game and helped Cristall pick up second-star honours with a goal and three assists.

He didn't miss a beat as the Chiefs turned their attention to the Portland Winterhawks in Game 1 of the Western Conference Championship. Cristall fed Captain Berkly Catton for the series-opening goal just 34 seconds into the match and lit the lamp himself early in the third period with a one-timer from below the faceoff dot. His two-point helped Spokane complete a 10-4 rout of their U.S. Division rivals.

The 20-year-old stepped up in Game 2 with his second hat trick of the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien in a 6-5 overtime victory. Cristall's first tally came with a long, screened shot from the high slot to level the game at two goals apiece. He tied the match again midway through the second frame with a snapper on the powerplay. Early in the third, Cristall created a Portland turnover that allowed the Chiefs to pile on the pressure, culminating in Cristall's hat-trick goal to give Spokane its first lead of the night. Cristall was named first star of the contest.

Cristall has found the scoresheet in all 12 playoff games and leads the WHL in playoff goals (17) and points (33) while tying for fifth in assists (16). He's also tied for the league lead in game-winning goals with three. He's in the midst of one of the top playoff performances in modern WHL history. Cristall already has the most points of any skater since Lethbridge's Brad Morrison's 37-point run in the 2018 postseason and is tied for eighth among all skaters in playoff points in the internet era (1996-present).

He's nominated for the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy for WHL Player of the Year, in addition to being recognized as a 2024-25 WHL Western Conference First All-Star Team member and winning the Bob Clarke Trophy as the regular season's top scorer.

Cristall paced all skaters in the regular season with 48 goals and 84 assists for 132 points and a +59 rating in 57 games with the Spokane Chiefs and Kelowna Rockets.

Originally drafted by the Rockets in the first round of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, Cristall is one of the league's greatest players of his time.

The 5-foot-10, 183-pound winger has 157 goals and 255 assists for 412 points in 248 regular-season contests, making him the first WHLer in the 21st century to hit the 400-point mark.

Cristall is also one of the WHL's top active playoff scorers with 22 goals and 31 assists for 53 points in 32 contests over four trips to the postseason.

He was selected by the Washington Capitals with the 40th overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Cristall and the Chiefs look to take a 3-0 stranglehold on the Western Conference Championship as they travel to Portland for Game 3 at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday, April 30 at 7:00 p.m. PST.

Fans can stream the 2025 WHL Playoffs for free on Victory+.

2024-25 Tempo WHL Player of the Week

September 23, 2024: Roger McQueen, Brandon Wheat Kings

September 30, 2024: Nathan Behm, Kamloops Blazers

October 7, 2024: Shea Van Olm, Spokane Chiefs

October 15, 2024: Mazden Leslie, Vancouver Giants

October 21, 2024: Ben Kindel, Calgary Hitmen

October 28, 2024: Nathan Behm, Kamloops Blazers

November 4, 2024: Brady Birnie, Swift Current Broncos

November 11, 2024: Koehn Ziemmer, Prince George Cougars (Los Angeles Kings)

November 18, 2024: Tomas Mrsic, Prince Albert Raiders (St. Louis Blues)

November 25, 2024: Andrew Cristall, Kelowna Rockets (Washington Capitals)

December 2, 2024: Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 9, 2024: Tyson Jugnauth, Portland Winterhawks (Seattle Kraken)

December 16, 2024: Gracyn Sawchyn, Edmonton Oil Kings (Florida Panthers)

December 23, 2024: Rilen Kovacevic, Moose Jaw Warriors

December 30, 2024: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

January 6, 2025: Evan Friesen, Wenatchee Wild

January 13, 2025: Andrew Cristall, Spokane Chiefs (Washington Capitals)

January 20, 2025: Berkly Catton, Spokane Chiefs (Seattle Kraken)

January 27, 2025: Quinn Mantei, Brandon Wheat Kings

February 3, 2025: Andrew Cristall, Spokane Chiefs (Washington Capitals)

February 10, 2025: Cole Reschny, Victoria Royals

February 18, 2025: Berkly Catton, Spokane Chiefs (Seattle Kraken)

February 24, 2025: Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat Tigers

March 3, 2025: Teydon Trembecky, Victoria Royals

March 10, 2025: Hunter Laing, Saskatoon Blades (Calgary Flames)

March 17, 2025: Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat Tigers

March 24, 2025: Jackson Smith, Tri-City Americans

March 31, 2025: Oasiz Wiesblatt, Medicine Hat Tigers

April 7, 2025: Berkly Catton, Spokane Chiefs (Seattle Kraken)

April 14, 2025: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

April 21, 2025: Cole Reschny, Victoria Royals

LIGHTNING PROSPECT MENEGHIN WINS BACK-TO-BACK PHARMASAVE WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK AWARDS

Calgary, Alta. - Medicine Hat Tigers netminder Harrison Meneghin has been named Pharmasave WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, April 27, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

This marks the second-straight week and fourth time this season Meneghin has won the weekly award, in addition to WHL Goaltender of the Month titles for January and March.

Meneghin went 2-0-0-0 with a 1.69 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage to kick off the WHL Eastern Conference Championship series against his former team, the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

The South Surrey, B.C. product denied 17 of 19 shots to preserve a 5-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 1 on April 25. He held Lethbridge to just one goal on four powerplay attempts. He was similarly solid in Game 2, denying 13 of 14 shots as the Tigers opened up a 7-1 lead over their Highway 3 foes. Tigers Head Coach Willie Desjardins made the call to pull Meneghin from the match midway through the third period after a media timeout, but specified it was not an injury-related move.

Meneghin is 8-0-0-0 in the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien with a 1.63 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage and two shutouts. He leads all WHL netminders in goals-against average and shutouts while sitting seventh in save percentage.

The 20-year-old has been lights-out in his final season of WHL eligibility, going 23-10-1-1 with a 2.58 goals-against average, a .900 save percentage and three shutouts in 36 regular-season games with Lethbridge and Medicine Hat.

Meneghin was named a WHL Central Division First All-Star Team member in 2024 and a Second Team All-Star in 2023.

He was drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the seventh round of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Meneghin owns a career regular season record of 69-42-8-3, a 2.68 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage and seven shutouts.

The Tigers will head West to Lethbridge for a heated Game 3 on Tuesday, April 29, at 7:00 p.m. MST.

2024-25 WHL Goaltender of the Week

September 23, 2024: Koen Cleaver, Lethbridge Hurricanes

September 30, 2024: Ethan Eskit, Brandon Wheat Kings

October 7, 2024: Spencer Michnik, Victoria Royals

October 15, 2024: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)

October 21, 2024: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades (Columbus Blue Jackets)

October 28, 2024: Jesse Sanche, Everett Silvertips

November 4, 2024: Carson Bjarnason, Brandon Wheat Kings (Philadelphia Flyers)

November 11, 2024: Nathan Preston, Tri-City Americans

November 18, 2024: Dawson Cowan, Spokane Chiefs

November 25, 2024: Alex Worthington, Edmonton Oil Kings

December 2, 2024: Anders Miller, Calgary Hitmen

December 9, 2024: Raiden LeGall, Everett Silvertips

December 16, 2024: Jackson Unger, Lethbridge Hurricanes

December 23, 2024: Max Hildebrand, Prince Albert Raiders

December 30, 2024: Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars

January 6, 2025: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants

January 13, 2025: Jayden Kraus, Victoria Royals

January 20, 2025: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)

January 27, 2025: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)

February 3, 2025: Max Hildebrand, Prince Albert Raiders

February 10, 2025: Johnny Hicks, Victoria Royals

February 18, 2025: Scott Ratzlaff, Seattle Thunderbirds (Buffalo Sabres)

February 24, 2025: Daniel Hauser, Calgary Hitmen

March 3, 2025: Daniel Hauser, Calgary Hitmen

March 10, 2025: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants

March 17, 2025: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades (Columbus Blue Jackets)

March 24, 2025: Max Hildebrand, Prince Albert Raiders

March 31, 2025: Johnny Hicks, Victoria Royals

April 7, 2025: Anders Miller, Calgary Hitmen

April 14, 2025: Jackson Unger, Lethbridge Hurricanes

April 21, 2025: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)

2025 NHL DRAFT-ELIGIBLE FORWARD SARKENOV NAMED WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - Spokane Chiefs forward Assanali Sarkenov has been named WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, April 27, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

The winger from Astana, Kazakhstan, led all first-year players with four goals and one assist for five points in three games.

After being held without a point in Spokane's series-clinching Game 6 win against the Victoria Royals, Sarkenov erupted for two goals, including the game-winner, in Game 1 of the Western Conference Championship Series against the Portland Winterhawks. With the Chiefs leading 4-2 in the first period, Sarkenov showed some quick thinking as he parked in front of the Portland net and swatted a Saige Weinstein rebound past Ondrej Stebetak for his third goal of the postseason. He added his second tally of the evening with a shorthanded breakaway goal after poking the puck away from a Portland defender and hauling down the ice for a shortside wrister. He was named second star of the night in a 10-4 win.

He managed to top the performance in a dramatic 6-5 overtime win against the Winterhawks in Game 2 on April 27. After Portland's Diego Buttazzoni opened the scoring, Sarkenov leveled the game with a crash-bang effort in front of the Winterhawks' crease. Midway through the third, the scales had tipped, and Sarkenov buried a snapper from the slot to make it 5-3 for the home side. Portland stormed back to force overtime, where Sarkenov was awarded an assist on Chase Harrington's overtime winner. For a second-straight contest, Sarkenov was named the second star of the game.

Sarkenov has six goals (including two game-winners) and five assists for 11 points in 13 playoff contests.

He joined the Chiefs in September of 2024 after being selected with the 20th overall pick in the 2024 CHL Import Draft.

The 6-foot-4, 198-pound winger strung together 10 goals and 17 assists for 27 points in 52 games in his rookie season and represented his home country at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he netted one goal.

Sarkenov is ranked 217th among all North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting in the agency's final rankings ahead of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

The Chiefs will try to seize a commanding 3-0 series lead when they hit the road for Game 3 in Portland on Wednesday, April 30, at 7:00 p.m. PST.

2024-25 WHL Rookie of the Week

September 23, 2024: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

September 30, 2024: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

October 7, 2024: Cooper Williams, Saskatoon Blades

October 15, 2024: Josh Banini, Moose Jaw Warriors

October 21, 2024: Gavin Garland, Tri-City Americans

October 28, 2024: Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 4, 2024: Gavin Garland, Tri-City Americans

November 11, 2024: Ondrej Stebetak, Portland Winterhawks

November 18, 2024: Kason Kobelka, Calgary Hitmen

November 25, 2024: Jordan Duguay, Portland Winterhawks

December 2, 2024: Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings

December 9, 2024: Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 16, 2024: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

December 23, 2024: Parker Rondeau, Swift Current Broncos

December 30, 2024: Joe Iginla, Edmonton Oil Kings

January 6, 2025: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

January 13, 2025: Tommy Lafreniere, Kamloops Blazers

January 20, 2025: Ryan Lin, Vancouver Giants

January 27, 2025: Matej Pekar, Seattle Thunderbirds

February 3, 2025: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

February 10, 2025: Savin Virk, Tri-City Americans

February 18, 2025: Jordan Switzer, Medicine Hat Tigers

February 24, 2025: Daxon Rudolph, Prince Albert Raiders

March 3, 2025: Luke Vlooswyk, Red Deer Rebels

March 10, 2025: Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

March 17, 2025: Cooper Williams, Saskatoon Blades

March 24, 2025: Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings

March 31, 2025: Mathis Preston, Spokane Chiefs

April 7, 2025: Shea Busch, Everett Silvertips

April 14, 2025: Daxon Rudolph, Prince Albert Raiders

April 21, 2025: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

