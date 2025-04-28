Winterhawks Force OT, But Lose Game 2 against the Chiefs

Overtime was required in Game 2 to find a winner between the Portland Winterhawks and Spokane Chiefs. Andrew Cristall scored a hat trick for Spokane, Max Pšenička and Kyle Chyzowski helped the Winterhawks erase a two-goal, third-period deficit, and Chase Harrington was the hero on Sunday as the Chiefs defended home ice 2-0 in the Western Conference Championship.

Round 3, Game 2: Portland (5) vs Spokane (6) OT

SOG: POR (33) - SPO (44)

PP: POR (1/1) - SPO (1/2)

Saves: Štìbeták (38/44) - Cowan (28/33)

SCORING:

POR - Diego Buttazzoni (12) from Alex Weiermair and Kyle Chyzowski (power play)

SPO - Assanali Sarkenov (5) from Nathan Mayes and Chase Harrington

POR - Josh Zakreski (8) from Diego Buttazzoni

SPO - Andrew Cristall (15) from Nathan Mayes

POR - Ryan Miller (3) from Joel Plante and Ondøej Štìbeták*

SPO - Andrew Cristall (16) from Berkly Catton and Saige Weinstein (power play)

SPO - Andrew Cristall (17) from Owen Martin and Sam Oremba (hat trick)

SPO - Assanali Sarkenov (6) from Owen Martin and Owen Schoettler

POR - Max Pšenička (1) from Kyle Chyzowski and Josh Zakreski

POR - Kyle Chyzowski (12) from Diego Buttazzoni and Tyson Jugnauth

SPO - Chase Harrington (5) from Assanali Sarkenov

* The WHL will apply an official scoring correction

GAME SUMMARY:

The Winterhawks were looking for a better start in Game 2 compared to Game 1, where they fell behind less than a minute into the game. On Sunday, Alex Weiermair drew a tripping penalty in the neutral zone 48 seconds after puck drop. On the ensuing power play, Portland put five shots on Spokane's Dawson Cowan before a rocket of a one-timer by Diego Buttazzoni found the back of the net. Winterhawks center Kyle Chyzowski started the play before Weiermair made the pass across.

Assanali Sarkenov got the Chiefs on the board when he crashed to the blue paint near Ondøej Štìbeták. A Nathan Mayes shot clipped the 2006-born forward's leg on the way by.

Josh Zakreski's eighth goal of the playoffs was the result of the Winterhawks capitalizing in transition off a Spokane turnover on its three-on-one rush. Leading a three-on-two rush the other way, the Langley, British Columbia, native's initial shot hit Zakreski and took a favorable bounce to his stick. Before Cowan could slide over, the 19-year-old restored Portland's lead.

Cowan came up large for his team with key saves on Ryan Miller at the end of the first period and David Hoy four minutes into the middle frame.

Instead of the Winterhawks being up by two, Andrew Cristall tied the game on a well-placed shot. Štìbeták was moving to his right when the first shot was blocked and could not push fast enough back to the left.

Throughout the first 25 minutes of the game, Portland showed off its transition game. Joel Plante led a two-on-one rush with Miller to his right. The 19-year-old forward waited out the Chiefs defender before sliding a pass across to Miller for the goal. Štìbeták earned an assist on Portland's third of the night.

For the third time, Spokane found the equalizer via the dynamic duo of Catton and Cristall. The Winterhawks almost had a penalty killed, but were unable to clear the zone. Seconds later, Catton spotted Cristall from behind the net. Then, the signed Washington Capitals prospect went post-and-in for his second tally of the evening.

Cristall's dominance continued in the third period as he forced a turnover in the Portland zone, directly leading to a Štìbeták save. Owen Martin controlled the rebound and distributed to Cristall for a redirect, hat-trick goal.

Martin was the catalyst again with a drop pass to Sarkenov, which led to the 20th overall selection's second of the night. It was his third game against Portland this season, with a pair of goals.

Trailing by two, the Winterhawks had to ramp up the pressure. Max Pšenička took possession of the puck at the blue line and floated a shot to the front of the net. Zakreski provided a screen in front of Cowan, eliminating the sight line, allowing Pšenička to record his first career-playoff goal.

2:32 later, Chyzowski tied the game with a one-timer from the slot. The Chiefs had possession of the puck, but a turnover led to a Grade-A chance for Portland. Even though the shot went wide, the Winterhawks chased down the loose puck and fed a wide-open Chyzowski.

The 12th goal of the 2025 WHL Playoffs for the 20-year-old Winterhawks captain forced overtime.

Chase Harrington won the game 2:25 into overtime with a shot to the upper portion of the net short side to give the Chiefs a 2-0 series advantage.

UP NEXT

The best-of-seven series now shifts back to the Rose City on Wednesday at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum for Games 3, 4, and 5 (if necessary), where Portland will look to take advantage of home ice.

