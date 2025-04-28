Harrington with the Overtime Magic, Chiefs Take 2-0 Lead on the Road

April 28, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release









Assanali Sarkenov of the Spokane Chiefs reacts from the ice following his goal

(Spokane Chiefs) Assanali Sarkenov of the Spokane Chiefs reacts from the ice following his goal(Spokane Chiefs)

Spokane, WA - The Chiefs hosted the Portland Winterhawks on Sunday for Game 2 of the Western Conference Championship Series presented by Nutrien.

Coming off a 10-4 trouncing in Game 1, Portland was first on the board with a goal at 2:03 from Diego Buttazzoni.

Spokane would answer at 7:30 with a goal from Assanali Sarkenov, his third of the past two games. Nathan Mayes and Chase Harrington provided the assists.

Zakreski gave Portland a 2-1 lead at 11:21 with Spokane trailing at the intermission.

In the second period Andrew Cristall grabbed his 15th of the postseason. Cristall picked up the rebound gliding across the zone and fired a frozen rope past the goaltender to tie the game at two.

After Ryan Miller gave Portland the lead again, it was Cristall scoring another goal at 11:22. Catton's strong forecheck snagged the puck before he provided an assist to Cristall out front.

With 25 assists this postseason Catton now has the most assists in a single playoff run in Chiefs' history.

Cristall would score again for another Spokane Chiefs hat trick at 1:14 of the third.

Assanali Sarkenov continued his hot run of form, scoring his second of the night to give him a double in back-to-back games.

Portland would score twice at 12:02 and 14:35 to tie the game at five, sending the game to overtime.

Both teams entered the series very familiar with bonus hockey, having each played beyond 60 minutes three times in Round 2.

It did not take long to find a winner as Chase Harrington played the role of hero in this one. Harrington stole the puck in the attack zone and picked the top corner with his 5th of the playoffs to win the game at 2:25.

Cristall recorded his second hat trick of the playoffs, extending his WHL-leading goal count to 17 in the post season. Sarkenov had two goals for the second straight game and added an assist on the overtime winner. Nathan Mayes chipped in with 2 assists, as did Owen Martin. Spokane was 1/2 on the power play and Dawson Cowan made 28 saves in the win.

Up next Spokane will play in Portland for Game 3 on Wednesday and Game 4 on Thursday. If necessary, Game 5 would be in Portland on Saturday before Game 6 and 7 in Spokane next Monday and Tuesday. All Chiefs road games can be viewed for FREE on victoryplus.com.

