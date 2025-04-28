Macias Reflects on his Final WHL Season

Moose Jaw, Sask. - From having his parents in town to witness his first win as a Warrior to scoring his second career hat-trick, Krzysztof Macias said he had many favourite memories from his final months in the WHL.

After being acquired from Prince Albert just ahead of the January trade deadline, Macias made his Warriors debut only nine hours after the trade was announced.

"As a professional, you just have to jump into the game with the same mindset every time, and want to win those games," Macias said. "I knew I had to leave it out there and try to impress my new teammates."

The Prince Albert Raiders drafted Macias 15th overall at the 2023 CHL Import draft. In 118 regular-season games, Macias tallied 42 goals and 47 assists for 89 points.

"[Krzysztof] came to the rink every day with a smile on his face and a mindset to do anything he can to improve as an individual and do whatever was asked to help the team," said Head Coach Mark O'Leary. "[He] was a pleasure to coach and we coaches really appreciate the work he did on a daily basis to help our team."

In April, Macias signed with HC Vítkovice Ridera in the Czech Extraliga.

"[Krzysztof] plays an honest, hard-working, fearless style that will serve him well as he looks to move on from Junior hockey," said O'Leary.

Macias is currently representing Poland at the Men's Division 1A Worlds. The team is sitting in first place with a record of 2 - 0 after beating Romania and Japan. They have three games left in round robin play.

