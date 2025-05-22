Warriors Sign Mathieu Lajoie

May 22, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors have signed Mathieu Lajoie to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"Adding Lajoie gives us more depth in our 2008-forward group," said General Manager Jason Ripplinger.

Last season with the Bonnyville Pontiacs of the AJHL, Lajoie tallied five goals and 18 assists for 23 points through 40 games.

"Mathieu had a good year at the Junior A level last year and should be able to adapt to the WHL quickly," said Ripplinger.

The Victoria Royals drafted Lajoie in the ninth round of the 2023 WHL Prospects draft. Lajoie was acquired from the Royals in a trade on May 7th.

The product of St. Albert, Alberta, has committed to Arizona State University in the NCAA.







