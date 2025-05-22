Kamloops Blazers to Host 2025 Development Camp this Weekend

Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers are hosting their 2025 Development Camp this weekend from May 23 rd to May 25 th. The hockey club will welcome 28 players and their families to Kamloops in the 2007 to 2010 age groups.

A breakdown of the 28 players includes three goaltenders, 10 defensemen and 15 forwards. All 12 of the players selected in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft and US Prospects Draft will participate this weekend.

The Blazers will host ice sessions that are open to the public on Saturday, May 24 th from 1:00pm to 3:00pm and on Sunday, May 25 th from 9:00am to 11:00am and Brock Arena.







