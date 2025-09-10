Kamloops Blazers Have Five Players Attending NHL Training Camps

Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers have five players eligible for the 2025-2026 roster attend NHL training camps.

Four of the five players were selected in the NHL Draft including 20-year-old forward Emmitt Finnie (Detroit), 19-year-old defenseman Harrison Brunicke (Pittsburgh), 18-year-old forward Nathan Behm (Chicago), 18-year-old forward Tommy Lafreniere (Edmonton), and 18-year-old goaltender Ivans Kufterins (Utah) is a free agent invite.

Finnie is a signed prospect with the Detroit Red Wings after being selected in the seventh round of the 2023 NHL Draft. He led the Blazers in scoring last season with 84 points in 55 games. He finished the season with the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL and had five points in 10 games. He is expected to play in Grand Rapids this season.

Brunicke is a signed prospect with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He was selected in the second round of the 2024 NHL Draft and had 30 points in 41 games with the Blazers last season. He finished the year in the AHL with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins playing 10 games and collecting two assists and added a goal and an assist in two playoff games.

Behm was selected in the third round of the 2025 NHL Draft. He had a breakout 2024-2025 season with the Blazers with 31 goals, 35 assists and 66 points in 59 games.

Lafreniere was also selected in the third round of the 2025 NHL Draft. In 68 games in the 2024-25 season he had 24 goals, 32 assists and 56 points which was third among first year players in the WHL last season.

Kufterins was selected by the Blazers in the 1 st round, 13 th overall of the 2025 CHL Import Draft and is entering his first WHL season.







