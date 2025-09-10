Four Americans players attending NHL Rookie Camps

Published on September 10, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kennewick, WA - The Tri-City Americans are proud to announce four players are attending NHL Rookie Camps. Charlie Elick (Columbus Blue Jackets), Terrell Goldsmith (Utah Mammoth), Cash Koch (Minnesota Wild) and Jaxen Adam (Edmonton Oilers) will all attending camps.

Elick, from Calgary, Alberta, is entering his fourth year in the WHL and second with the Americans. Acquired at the trade deadline from the Brandon Wheat Kings last season, Elick skated in 66 games between Brandon and Tri-City, scoring twice and adding 12 assists.

Drafted fourth overall by the Wheat Kings in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Elick has played 196 career WHL games to date recording 55 points (10-45-55). He was drafted 36th overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2024 NHL Draft and signed a three-year, entry-level contract with them on March 25.

Goldsmith, from Fort St. James, B.C., was drafted by Utah when they were the Arizona Coyotes in 2023. They selected him in the fourth round, 102nd overall. He was signed to a three-year, entry-level contract by Utah on October 18, 2024.

Originally drafted 15th overall by the Prince Albert Raiders in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, Goldsmith was acquired by the Americans ahead of the 2024-25 season. In 241 career WHL games Goldsmith has posted 46 points (14-36-46) while racking up 377 penalty minutes.

Koch, from Calgary, is entering his third season with the Americans after being selected 24th overall by Tri-City in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. Through 134 career games Koch has scored 42 points (20-22-42) while adding 169 penalty minutes. He attended Philadelphia Flyers development camp in the summer.

Adam, from Cochrane, Alberta, is entering his second full season with the Americans. Drafted 90th overall in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, Adam had a solid rookie campaign in the WHL in 2024-25, gradually earning more minutes on the blue line while chipping in with three goals and six assists in 58 games.

Former Americans Tomas Suchanek (Anaheim Ducks), Parker Bell (Calgary Flames), Lukas Dragicevic (Seattle Kraken) and Max Curran (Colorado Avalanche) are also attending NHL camps.







