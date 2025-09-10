Chiefs Reassign D Doka Ahead of Second Pre-Season Weekend, Seven Chiefs at NHL Camps

Published on September 10, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs have reassigned 2010-born defenseman Ryker Doka to his Regina Pat Canadians U18 AAA team ahead of the second weekend of Spokane's pre-season slate. The Chiefs also have seven players away at NHL camps.

Doka, the only 2010-born prospect named to the pre-season roster, heads back to Regina after playing in one pre-season game on Saturday. The blueliner finished the game +2 with two shots on goal and helped his team steamroll to a 7-0 victory over the Portland Winterhawks. Doka was selected 28th overall by the Chiefs in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft and has signed his WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the team. He is eligible to return to Spokane as an Affiliate Player for up to 10 regular-season games in 2025-26.

The move cuts the Chiefs' pre-season roster to 33 players, including 19 forwards, 11 defensemen and three goaltenders. Of note, Berkly Catton (SEA), Andrew Cristall (WSH), Owen Martin (WPG), Nathan Mayes (TOR), Will McIsaac (STL), Assanali Sarkenov (COL) and Saige Weinstein (COL) are all currently away from the team at their respective NHL training camps. Click here to view the current roster.

So far, the Chiefs are 2-0-0-0 in the pre-season after defeating the Seattle Thunderbirds 9-3 on Friday and the Portland Winterhawks 7-0 on Saturday. The Chiefs host the Winterhawks again at Spokane Arena on Thursday, September 11 at 4:00 p.m. before wrapping up their pre-season schedule in Kennewick Friday (vs SEA) and Saturday (vs TC).

Tickets for the home pre-season game this Thursday at Spokane Arena are available now! Purchase your tickets here, by calling (509) 535-PUCK, or by stopping by the Spokane Chiefs' Ticket Office Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Full Pre-Season Roster

FORWARDS DEFENSEMEN GOALTENDERS

#8 Coco Armstrong #2 Nolan Saunderson* #30 Carter Esler

#10 Dane Pyatt* #4 Bryson Roberts* #33 Alexander Watren*

#11 Cohen Harris #5 Nathan Mayes #35 Linus Vieillard

#12 Gavin Burcar* #6 Kaden Allan

#13 Kaslo Ferner* #7 Owen Schoettler

#16 Caden Zasada* #15 Sullivan Humeniuk*

#17 Brody Gillespie #18 Will McIsaac

#19 Ossie McIntyre* #22 Harry Mattern*

#21 Owen Martin #24 Adam Boatter*

#23 Tristen Buckley* #29 Caden Campion*

#26 Chase Harrington #47 Rhett Sather

#28 Assanali Sarkenov

#37 Cam Parr

#44 Ethan Hughes

#55 Sam Oremba

#74 Nolan Bisson*

#77 Elias Pul*

#94 Smyth Rebman

#96 Mathis Preston

*WHL Rookie

-

The Spokane Chiefs are a member of the U.S. Division of the Western Hockey League, the world's finest development league for junior hockey players. Since 1985 the Chiefs have been a pillar in the Spokane community, offering family-friendly entertainment and a winning tradition, which includes: two Memorial Cup Championships in 1991 & 2008, two WHL Championships in 1991 & 2008 and four Western Conference Championships in 1991, 1996, 2000 & 2008. Over 60 alumni have gone on to play in the National Hockey League.







Western Hockey League Stories from September 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.