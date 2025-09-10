Winterhawks Well Represented at 2025 National Hockey League Training Camps

Published on September 10, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to recognize seven players who have been invited to NHL training camps this month, five of whom are eligible to play for the Winterhawks during the 2025-26 season.

Selected in the 2025 NHL Draft this summer, Ryan Miller, Alex Weiermair, and Max Pšenička will attend their respective clubs' camp. Carter Sotheran and Ondřej Štěbeták will attend as camp invitees.

Max Pšenička joined Portland in January and played in 24 regular-season games during the 2024-25 campaign, along with 18 playoff contests. The Utah Mammoth selected the 6-foot-4 defender in the second round, 46th overall, making him the first Winterhawk to hear his name called.

Ryan Miller's second season in the Rose City saw him double his point production and contribute 13 points during the 2025 WHL Playoffs before the Pittsburgh Penguins drafted him in the fifth round.

Alex Weiermair made his Winterhawks debut in December 2024 after leaving the University of Denver and made an immediate impact, tallying a goal and an assist in his first WHL game. In the sixth round, the Vegas Golden Knights called his name 186th overall.

Carter Sotheran received a camp invite from the Vegas Golden Knights after scoring a combined 12 goals and 36 assists throughout the regular season and playoffs last year.

Goaltender Ondřej Štěbeták will join fellow Czechia native Pšenička at Utah's camp as an invitee. In his rookie season in the WHL, Štěbeták helped the Winterhawks to two road Game 7 wins in the 2025 playoffs.

2025-26 Winterhawks Invited to NHL Rookie Camps:

NAME NHL TEAM DRAFTED POS. HOMETOWN

Ryan Miller Pittsburgh Penguins 2025 - Rd. 5, #130 FWD Medicine Hat, Alta.

Max Pšenička Utah Mammoth 2025 - Rd. 2, #46 DEF Praha, Czechia

Carter Sotheran Vegas Golden Knights Camp Invite DEF Sanford, M.B.

Ondřej Štěbeták Utah Mammoth Camp Invite Goalie Jihlava, Czechia

Alex Weiermair Vegas Golden Knights 2025 - Rd. 6, #186 FWD Los Angeles, Calif.

In addition, Winterhawks alumni Luca Cagnoni, Nate Danielson, Tyson Jugnauth, Gabe Klassen, Jack O'Brien, and James Stefan will also be attending rookie camps or showcases.







Western Hockey League Stories from September 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.