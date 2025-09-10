Warriors Mourn Passing of Former Booster Club President

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors are saddened to learn of the passing of former Booster Club President, Randy Nesvold.

Nesvold celebrated his 20th year of service to the Moose Jaw Warriors Booster Club in March. He served as president for 15 years.

Nesvold was part of the Booster Club when they were inducted into the Warriors and Legends Hall of Fame in 2010.

Nesvold stepped down as President in June, but was intending to continue as 50/50 Admin for the upcoming season.







