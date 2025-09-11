Rockets, Tigers to Compete for WHL Northern Lights Cup, Streaming Exclusively on Victory+

Published on September 10, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Whitehorse, Yukon - The Western Hockey League announced today the WHL Yukon Showcase presented by Casino Mining, featuring the 2026 Memorial Cup-host Kelowna Rockets and defending WHL Champion Medicine Hat Tigers, will stream exclusively on Victory+.

The WHL Yukon Showcase, scheduled for September 11-14 at Takhini Arena in Whitehorse, will conclude with the presentation of the WHL Northern Lights Cup to the winner of the sold-out two-game series. Fans can watch from afar for free on Victory+, with local production provided by Ptarmigan Creative and NorthwesTel.

The Rockets will serve as the home team during Game 1, which gets underway Friday, September 12, at 7 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. MT. The Tigers are slated as the home team for Game 2, scheduled for Saturday, September 13, at 7 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. MT.

Should either game be tied at the end of regulation, a shootout will follow to determine the winner. The winner of the game will be awarded two (2) points, while the losing team will receive zero (0) points, regardless of whether the game concludes in regulation or a shootout.

If the Rockets and Tigers split the two-game series, the second game will be followed immediately by a flood of the ice surface and a third game featuring three-on-three sudden death play. If there is no winner following 20 minutes of three-on-three game play, there will be a flood and a new 20-minute period of three-on-three action. This format will be followed until a winning goal is scored.

In the event Game 2 is tied at the end of regulation, there will be a shootout to determine the winner of the game. Should the outcome result in the two-game series being split, there will be a flood followed by the aforementioned three-on-three format to determine the series winner.

Proceeds from the WHL Yukon Showcase will benefit Sport Yukon's Kids Recreation Fund, which provides $500 grants to eligible families to allow children to participate in sports and recreation.

The WHL Northern Lights Cup, specially commissioned for the WHL Yukon Showcase and created by Lumel Studios using stunning northern lights-series glasswork, will be unveiled publicly for the first time Thursday, September 11, at a community barbecue hosted at Jim Light Park where fans can meet members of the Rockets and Tigers. Yukon Premier Mike Robertson and WHL Commissioner Dan Near are scheduled to be in attendance.

The 2025 WHL Yukon Showcase is presented by Casino Mining Corporation, with support from the Government of Yukon and several Whitehorse-based businesses, including Northern Vision Development; Air North, Yukon's Airline; Arcrite Northern; Dairy Queen Whitehorse; North Star Mini Storage; Mosaic Communications; Kilrich Building Centres; Milwaukee Tool; Canadian Engineered Wood products; CKRW, The Rush; NorthwesTel; Total North Communications; ALX Exploration and Mining Supplies; The Cooperators; and BMC Minerals.







