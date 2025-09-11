Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena Renamed "Numerica Veterans Arena"

Published on September 10, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - Spokane's premier sports and entertainment venue has a new name with a renewed mission of honor. Beginning this fall, the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena will officially be known as the Numerica Veterans Arena, honoring past, present, and future veterans.

The 10-year naming partnership between Numerica Credit Union and the Spokane Public Facilities District (SPFD) includes a $1 million commitment to directly support local veterans, active-duty military, and their families.

"Numerica is deeply committed to serving those who have served us," said Carla Cicero, Numerica president and CEO. "This is more than a naming partnership. It's a promise to invest in veterans and military families in ways that create lasting impact. We are proud that every time the Numerica Veterans Arena name is spoken, it stands as a symbol of gratitude, honor, and community support."

As part of the agreement, Numerica will establish the Numerica Heroes Fund, pledging at least $1 million over the next decade to support military programs. Veteran-serving agencies including Spokane County Regional Veteran Services and the Spokane County Veterans Advisory Board will help guide the allocation of funds to local areas of greatest need. This can range from housing and wellness to employment and family support.

Numerica's commitment aligns with their philanthropic focus on addressing childhood poverty and building brighter futures. "The Numerica Heroes Fund is an extension of our Numerica CARES for Kids promise to end youth poverty by helping families thrive financially, removing barriers, and strengthening our community," said Cicero. "When our veterans and service members are supported, their children and households become stronger."

"Funding commitments like this are critical to the wellbeing of veteran and military families in our community," said Cat Nichols, Spokane County Regional Veterans Services director. "The Numerica Veterans Arena not only honors those who have served but also provides meaningful resources that address challenges like homelessness, suicide prevention, and long-term stability for military families."

Stephanie Curran, CEO of the Spokane PFD, emphasized the strength of the partnership.

"This partnership is a powerful reflection of what can happen when community-focused organizations come together with a shared purpose. Working alongside Numerica Credit Union and Spokane County Regional Veteran Services, we are proud to make veterans a more prominent part of the arena's identity. This new chapter honors those who have served while continuing the District's longstanding commitment to the community and recognition of the heroes among us."

Since opening its doors, the arena has remained a dedicated supporter of local veterans. The campus features multiple memorials that honor the service and sacrifice of those who've protected our freedoms. In partnership with Vet Tix, the SPFD has also proudly donated more than 12,000 event tickets, representing more than $1 million in value.

This naming rights partnership comes during a particularly meaningful milestone for the facility as Spokane Public Facilities District celebrates the 30th anniversary of the arena in 2025.

The new name builds on Numerica's existing support of the arena with the Spokane Chiefs Hockey Club, which began in 2016.

"For years, our partnership with the arena and the Spokane Chiefs has been about family entertainment, economic growth, and creating lasting memories," said Cicero. "Now, we are honored to deepen that commitment by uplifting the veteran community in such a visible and lasting way."

"Numerica has been a key partner of the Spokane Chiefs and the Numerica Veterans Arena for over a decade. This expanded partnership reflects a strengthened commitment to supporting veterans across the Inland Northwest," said Andy Billig, CEO of Brett Sports and the Spokane Chiefs. "We're proud to collaborate in giving back to veterans and active-duty military families. Numerica's values and community focus make them an ideal partner for the Numerica Veterans Arena, the Chiefs, and the region we proudly serve."

The community will have its first opportunity to celebrate the new name at the Spokane Chiefs Heroes Game on Friday, Nov. 7 at 7:05 p.m. Numerica and the Spokane Chiefs will provide free tickets to local veterans and active-duty military families, who will also enjoy a hosted pre-game celebration, on-ice recognition, and an evening of hockey entertainment. Tickets will be distributed directly through Fairchild Air Force Base and Spokane County Regional Veteran Services.







Western Hockey League Stories from September 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.