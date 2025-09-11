Spokane Chiefs Know Before You Go - 9.11 vs. Portland

September 10, 2025

Spokane Chiefs News Release







The Spokane Chiefs will host the Portland Winterhawks on Thursday, September 11th for their third pre-season game of the campaign. Spokane was victorious over Portland with a 7-0 scoreline last weekend in Everett.

Puck drop is set for 4 PM with doors open at 3 PM.

Seven Chiefs players are away from the team at NHL training camp including: Berkly Catton (SEA), Saige Weinstein (COL), Will McIsaac (STL), Nathan Mayes (TOR), Owen Martin (WPG), Assanali Sarkenov (COL), and Andrew Cristall (WSH).

The Chiefs have also reassigned 2010-born defenseman Ryker Doka to his Regina Pat Canadians U18 AAA team.

PRESEASON GAME TICKETS

Join us at the Spokane Arena main entrance on Tuesday, September 16 for the official Package Holder Party! Enjoy games and refreshments plus meet and greet with players, autographs, and a special hockey chalk talk from a member of the Hockey Operations staff.

BAG POLICY

Bags brought into the arena must fit within the following specifications:

One clear bag that does not exceed 14" W x 14" H x 6" D in size

Small clutches/purses/wallets that do not exceed 4.5" x 6.5" with or without a handle or strap.

No on-site bag lockers available. Medical and childcare bags are permitted. All bags are subject to search.

CASHLESS PAYMENT

Spokane Arena is a cashless facility. Apple Pay, Google Pay, and all major credit cards are accepted.

PARKING

The Spokane Arena offers limited parking in the main arena lots and the surrounding area. All parking is based on availability. Parking will be available to fans for $10 on a limited basis on the day of games. Payment will be made at the attendant booth as you enter the lot. First come - first served with credit card payment only (no cash accepted). Not available for pre-purchase.

DROP-OFF LOCATIONS

Guests being dropped off for events at the Spokane Arena have two designated drop-off zones:

Lot F on Mallon Ave., located on the south side of the Arena directly across from the Flour Mill (recommended for vehicles arriving from the west)

Howard Street, just south of Boone Ave. near the entrance to Lot B (recommended for vehicles traveling southbound on Howard, arriving from the east)

These are the only approved locations for drop-off and pick-up. Drop-offs are not permitted in the Main Arena parking lots directly in front of the venue.

SENSORY KITS

Sensory kits are available at Guest Services for every Chiefs home game, courtesy of our friends at the Isaac Foundation.







