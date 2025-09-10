Oil Kings Recall Tullikopf from Camrose Kodiaks

Published on September 10, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have recalled 2008-born forward Tucker Tullikopf from the Camrose Kodiaks (AJHL).

A listed prospect by the Oil Kings, Tullikopf spent last season as a 16-year-old with the Drayton Valley Thunder (AJHL), tallying 28 points in 48 games. He was recently traded to Camrose and scored in pre-season action on Tuesday night.

Tullikopf, out of Olds, Alta., was at Oil Kings Training Camp and participated in the Bob McGill Cup.

Edmonton is back in pre-season action on Friday when they take on the Calgary Hitmen in Carstairs.

