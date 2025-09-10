Lakovic, Banini Rostered for NHL Rookie Camps

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - Lynden Lakovic, Josh Banini, and six Warriors alumni are rostered for NHL Rookie Camp teams.

After being drafted 27th overall at the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, Lynden Lakovic will be attending his first Washington Capitals Training Camp.

Lakovic and others from the Capitals' prospect pool will be in attendance for Rookie Camp in Annapolis, Maryland, from September 12 to 15 before main camp begins on September 18.

Last weekend, in his only preseason appearance, Lakovic notched a goal and an assist for two total points in the Warriors' overtime win against the Swift Current Broncos.

After being named to the Oilers' 2025 Development Camp roster, goaltender Josh Banini is headed to Edmonton for the Oilers' Rookie Camp from September 10 to 15.

In his only appearance of the preseason so far, Banini posted a .977 save percentage and a goals against average of one. He made 43 saves on 44 shots to secure the win over the Swift Current Broncos.

Around the league, Atley Calvert (Pittsburgh), Matt Savoie (Edmonton), Connor Ungar (Edmonton), Jagger Firkus (Seattle), Rilen Kovacevic (Colorado), and Brayden Yager (Winnipeg) are also rostered for Rookie Camps with their respective teams.







