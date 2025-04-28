U18 WORLDS: Schmidt, Lin Help Canada Go 4-0 in Preliminary Round

Allen, Texas - Canada defeated Norway 8-1 on Monday to wrap up the preliminary round with a perfect 4-0 record at the 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship.

Canada outscored their opponents 29-5 in the round robin and is currently awaiting confirmation of its quarterfinal opponent, a game that will be played on Wednesday, April 30.

Vancouver Giants forward Cameron Schmidt and defenceman Ryan Lin failed to register a point on Monday, but both made their impact felt in the first four games.

Schmidt had two goals and an assist - plus 12 shots on goal - in four round robin games, while Lin produced one goal and one assist and was +7 in four games.

Giants goaltender Burke Hood is also representing Canada internationally for the first time, but is the third goaltender and has not seen any game action.

Giants prospect Tobis Tomík helped Slovakia finish in second place in Group A with a 3-0-1 record. Tomik had two goals and two assists in four games. Slovakia also awaits their quarter-final opponent.

