U18 WORLDS: Schmidt, Lin Help Canada Go 4-0 in Preliminary Round
April 28, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Vancouver Giants News Release
Allen, Texas - Canada defeated Norway 8-1 on Monday to wrap up the preliminary round with a perfect 4-0 record at the 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship.
Canada outscored their opponents 29-5 in the round robin and is currently awaiting confirmation of its quarterfinal opponent, a game that will be played on Wednesday, April 30.
Vancouver Giants forward Cameron Schmidt and defenceman Ryan Lin failed to register a point on Monday, but both made their impact felt in the first four games.
Schmidt had two goals and an assist - plus 12 shots on goal - in four round robin games, while Lin produced one goal and one assist and was +7 in four games.
Giants goaltender Burke Hood is also representing Canada internationally for the first time, but is the third goaltender and has not seen any game action.
Giants prospect Tobis Tomík helped Slovakia finish in second place in Group A with a 3-0-1 record. Tomik had two goals and two assists in four games. Slovakia also awaits their quarter-final opponent.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from April 28, 2025
- U18 WORLDS: Schmidt, Lin Help Canada Go 4-0 in Preliminary Round - Vancouver Giants
- Macias Reflects on his Final WHL Season - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Harrison Meneghin Wins Back-To-Back Pharmasave WHL Goaltender of the Week Awards - Medicine Hat Tigers
- April 28 - Canes Chatter - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Capitals Prospect Cristall Headlines WHL Weekly Award Winners - WHL
- Winterhawks Weekly: Game 7 Win and Start of the Western Conference Championship - Portland Winterhawks
- Harrington with the Overtime Magic, Chiefs Take 2-0 Lead on the Road - Spokane Chiefs
- Winterhawks Force OT, But Lose Game 2 against the Chiefs - Portland Winterhawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver Giants Stories
- U18 WORLDS: Schmidt, Lin Help Canada Go 4-0 in Preliminary Round
- U18 Round Robin: Schmidt, Lin Help Canada Blow out Slovakia
- 4 Current Giants, 2 Prospects Listed on NHL Central Scouting's Final Draft Rankings
- Schmidt Added to Hockey Canada's U18 Camp Roster
- Giants' Hood & Lin Named to Hockey Canada's U18 Camp Roster