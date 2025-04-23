Chiefs to Face Portland Winterhawks in 2024-25 Western Conference Championship

April 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs will face the Portland Winterhawks in the WHL's Western Conference Championships presented by Nutrien and will host game one in the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday, April 25th. Gametime is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Game two will be played in Spokane on Sunday, April 27th at 5:05 p.m.

Tickets for games one and two are on sale by visiting spokanechiefs.com or calling the Chiefs office at (509) 535-PUCK.

Spokane advanced to the Western Conference Championship by earning a round one win over Vancouver, and a round two victory over Victoria. Portland advanced by winning a pair of seven game series, the first over Prince George and the second over the Everett Silvertips.

The Chiefs will hold home-ice advantage by finishing the regular season with a 45-20-1-2 record and 93 points. Portland had 76 points with a 36-28-3-1 mark.

Games three, four and, if necessary, five will be played in Portland on Wednesday, April 30th, Thursday, May 1st and Saturday, May 3rd respectively.

Spokane will host potential games six and seven on Monday, May 5th and Tuesday, May 6th.

All games will be heard live on 103.5 the Game and can be streamed for free on Victory+.

Spokane finished the regular season with a 4-2-0-0 record in the six-game season series against Portland, including a 3-0 mark at home. Shea Van Olm led all scorers with seven goals and 14 points. The series will mark the 13th time the two franchises have met in the post-season, including Spokane's five-game, first round series win in their last match-up. It will be the fourth meeting in the Conference Championship between the two.

GAME DATE LOCATION AIR TIME GAME TIME

1 Friday, April 25 Portland at Spokane 6:30 p.m. 7:05 p.m.

2 Sunday, April 27 Portland at Spokane 4:30 p.m. 5:05 p.m.

3 Wednesday, April 30 Spokane at Portland 6:30 p.m. 7:00 p.m.

4 Thursday, May 1 Spokane at Portland 6:30 p.m. 7:00 p.m.

5* Saturday, May 3 Spokane at Portland 5:30 p.m. 6:00 p.m.

6* Monday, May 5 Portland at Spokane 6:30 p.m. 7:05 p.m.

7* Tuesday, May 6 Portland at Spokane 6:30 p.m. 7:05 p.m.

(*) if necessary

AIR- Pre-game report on 103.5 the Game with Mike Boyle

