2024-2025 Prince George Cougars Awards: Chris Mason Three Stars Award: Riley Heidt

April 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Throughout the week, the Prince George Cougars are rolling out their year end awards for the 2024-2025 season. Two winners will be announced each day. Check the Cougars website or social platforms to see the winners over the week.

The Prince George Cougars are pleased to announce that forward Riley Heidt is the recipient of the 2024-25 Chris Mason Award, presented annually to the player with the most Three Star selections over the course of the season.

Heidt delivered electrifying performances all year long. Among the season's many standout moments was his hat trick in Game 6 against the Portland Winterhawks, a performance that lit up the CN Centre. Earlier in the season, fans were treated to a highlight-reel between-the-legs pass to Terik Parascak during the season opener in Kelowna-a play that set the tone for another memorable year.

Heidt also etched his name into franchise history by becoming the Cougars' all-time assists leader, finishing his WHL career with 254 assists.

The 20-year-old Saskatoon, SK native and Minnesota Wild prospect led the Cougars in scoring with 90 points (31 goals, 59 assists) in 60 regular season games. He wraps up his WHL career with 370 points (116 goals, 254 assists) in 281 games.

