2024-2025 Prince George Cougars Awards: Troy Bourke Award (Offensive Player of the Year): Riley Heidt

April 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Throughout the next week, the Prince George Cougars are rolling out their year end awards for the 2024-2025 season. Two winners will be announced each day. Check the Cougars website or social platforms to see the winners over the week.

The Prince George Cougars are proud to announce that forward and captain Riley Heidt has been named the recipient of the 2024-25 Troy Bourke Award, presented annually to the team's Offensive Player of the Year.

This marks the second time Heidt has earned the honour, having previously won the award during the 2021-22 season. The Saskatoon, SK product leaves a lasting legacy in Prince George as the franchise's all-time leader in both points (370) and assists (254).

Heidt had a standout 19-year-old campaign, leading the Cougars in scoring with 90 points (31 goals, 59 assists) in 60 games. His 1.50 points-per-game average this season ranks as the second highest of his WHL career, behind only his 1.77 points-per-game pace during the 2023-24 BC Division championship season.

The Troy Bourke Award is named in honour of former Cougar Troy Bourke, who played four seasons in Prince George from 2010 to 2014. Bourke ranks fifth all-time in franchise scoring with 236 points (84 goals, 152 assists) in 276 regular season games. A native of Edmonton, AB, Bourke was selected in the third round (72nd overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft by the Colorado Avalanche. He spent this past season playing professionally in Austria with Salzburg EC.

