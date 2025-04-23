Winterhawks Forward McDonough Awarded Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy as WHL Humanitarian of the Year for 2024-25

April 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today that Portland Winterhawks forward Kyle McDonough has been awarded the Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy as WHL Humanitarian of the Year for the 2024-25 season.

The Portland Winterhawks are proud of the work McDonough has done on and off the ice, and congratulate him on this well-deserved trophy.

WHL Humanitarian of the Year Finalists

Eastern Conference-Evan Gardner (Fort St. John, B.C.)- Saskatoon Blades

Eastern Conference-Max Hildebrand (Martensville, Sask.)- Prince Albert Raiders

Eastern Conference-Shane Smith (Cessford, Alta.)- Lethbridge Hurricanes

Western Conference-Riley Heidt (Saskatoon, Sask.)- Prince George Cougars

Western Conference-Jayden Kraus (Prince Albert, Sask.)- Victoria Royals

Western Conference-Kyle McDonough (Langdon, Alta.)- Portland Winterhawks

McDonough is the third Portland skater and the first Winterhawk since Brayden Coburn in 2003-04 to be recognized with the prestigious honour.

The Langdon, Alta. product has forged a strong relationship with DSP Connections, an Oregon group that supports children and adults living with developmental and/or intellectual disabilities.

The cause is close to his heart- McDonough's aunt lives with Prader-Willi Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder, and McDonough has spent much of his life advocating and caring for her. He's been commended for bringing compassion and patience to volunteer work, community events and personal interactions on and off the ice.

The Winterhawks' partnership with DSP Connections has also seen the team implement a sensory room at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum and introduce free sensory kits.

McDonough, 18, also participated in a team-high 18 community events throughout the season, including visits to the Boys and Girls Club of Portland, Tom's Tykes learn-to-skate sessions, elementary school trips and writing pen-pal letters to underprivileged kids.

On the ice, McDonough enjoyed a career-best season with 14 goals (including three shorthanded strikes and three game-winners) and 16 assists for 30 points in 61 regular-season games.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pound centreman has racked up 42 points (18G-24A) in 114 games since being selected by Portland in the second round of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

The Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy recognizes the work players do to help and enhance the community in which they play. In May 2001, the Humanitarian of the Year Trophy was named in honour of former Regina Pats forward Doug Wickenheiser for his contributions on and off the ice.

Wickenheiser was a star with the Pats from 1977-78 through 1979-80, recording 352 points, including 158 goals, in 207 regular-season games. During the 1979-80 season, he was named WHL Player of the Year and finished as the League's Top Scorer.

The WHL Humanitarian of the Year Award is voted upon by WHL General Managers and members of the media.

Winners of the Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy (since 2004)

2024-25: Kyle McDonough, Portland Winterhawks

2023-24: Ty Hurley, Kelowna Rockets

2022-23: Logan Stankoven, Kamloops Blazers

2021-22: Luke Prokop, Edmonton Oil Kings*

2020-21: Not presented due to COVID-19

2019-20: Riley Fiddler-Schultz, Calgary Hitmen

2018-19: Will Warm, Edmonton Oil Kings

2017-18: Ty Ronning, Vancouver Giants

2016-17: Tyler Wong, Lethbridge Hurricanes*

2015-16: Tyler Wong, Lethbridge Hurricanes

2014-15: Taylor Vickerman, Tri-City Americans

2013-14: Sam Fioretti, Moose Jaw Warriors

2012-13: Cody Sylvester, Calgary Hitmen

2011-12: Taylor Vause, Swift Current Broncos

2010-11: Spencer Edwards, Moose Jaw Warriors*

2009-10: Matt Fraser, Kootenay ICE

2008-09: Taylor Procyshen, Tri-City Americans

2007-08: Ashton Hewson, Prince Albert Raiders

2006-07: Kyle Moir, Swift Current Broncos*

2005-06: Wacey Rabbit, Saskatoon Blades

2004-05: Colin Fraser, Red Deer Rebels*

2003-04: Braydon Coburn, Portland Winter Hawks

* - also selected as the Canadian Hockey League Humanitarian of the Year

