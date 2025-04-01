Cristall Given One-Game Suspension by WHL After Sunday's Game at Vancouver

April 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - Spokane Chiefs forward Andrew Cristall has been given a one-game suspension by the Western Hockey League after receiving a major penalty for cross checking and a game misconduct on Sunday, March 30 at Vancouver.

Cristall will not be available for Wednesday's Game 3 at home and will be eligible to return for Game 4 on Thursday against the Giants.

