Cristall Given One-Game Suspension by WHL After Sunday's Game at Vancouver
April 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - Spokane Chiefs forward Andrew Cristall has been given a one-game suspension by the Western Hockey League after receiving a major penalty for cross checking and a game misconduct on Sunday, March 30 at Vancouver.
Cristall will not be available for Wednesday's Game 3 at home and will be eligible to return for Game 4 on Thursday against the Giants.
Check out the Spokane Chiefs Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from April 1, 2025
- Cristall Given One-Game Suspension by WHL After Sunday's Game at Vancouver - Spokane Chiefs
- WHL Names First All-Star Teams for 2024-25 - Spokane Chiefs
- Giants Leslie Named First Team Western Conference All-Star - Vancouver Giants
- Jamieson's OT Winner Ties Western Conference Quarterfinal - Everett Silvertips
- WHL Names Second All-Star Teams for 2024-25 - Spokane Chiefs
- WHL Announces First All-Star Teams for 2024-25 - WHL
- Ravensbergen and Kmec Named to WHL's Western Conference Second All-Star Team - Prince George Cougars
- Chyzowski and Jugnauth Named Western Conference 1st Team All-Star - Portland Winterhawks
- Justin Kipkie Named to the Western Conferefance Second All-Star Team - Victoria Royals
- Gracyn Sawchyn Named to WHL Eastern Conference Second All-Star Team - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Carter Bear Named to Western Conference Second All-Star Team - Everett Silvertips
- WHL Names Second All-Star Teams for 2024-25 - WHL
- Gavin McKenna Named WHL Player of the Month for March - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Harrison Meneghin Named WHL Goaltender of the Month for March - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Semeniuk Aims to Maximize Growth During Long Offseason - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Game Preview: Round 1 - Game 3 at Swift Current Broncos - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Blades Forward Williams Named WHL Rookie of the Month - Saskatoon Blades
- McKenna March Magic Highlights WHL Monthly Awards - WHL
- Series Shifts to Edmonton for Oil Kings and Raiders - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Broncos Look for Home-Cooking in Game 3 against Medicine Hat - Swift Current Broncos
- Game 3 Preview: Cougars at Winterhawks: 2025 WHL Playoffs - Prince George Cougars
- Victoria Royals 1st Round Preview: Games 3 & 4 - Victoria Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Chiefs Stories
- Cristall Given One-Game Suspension by WHL After Sunday's Game at Vancouver
- WHL Names First All-Star Teams for 2024-25
- WHL Names Second All-Star Teams for 2024-25
- Chiefs Forward Preston Named WHL Rookie of the Week
- Preston's First Career WHL Hat Trick Powers Chiefs to 7-5 Win in Game 2