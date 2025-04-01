WHL Names First All-Star Teams for 2024-25

April 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Calgary, Alta. - Spokane Chiefs forwards Berkly Catton and Andrew Cristall have been named to the WHL's Western Conference First All-Star Team for the 2024-25 WHL season.

WHL Conference All-Star Teams are voted upon by WHL General Managers. This represents the return to the WHL Conference All-Star Team format for the first time since 2019-20. The WHL selected Division All-Star Teams from 2020-21 through 2023-24.

WHL Eastern Conference First All-Star Team

Goaltender - Max Hildebrand, Prince Albert Raiders

Defence - Tanner Molendyk, Medicine Hat Tigers

Defence - Noah Chadwick, Lethbridge Hurricanes

Forward - Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat Tigers

Forward - Oliver Tulk, Calgary Hitmen

Forward - Ben Kindel, Calgary Hitmen

WHL Western Conference First All-Star Team

Goaltender - Scott Ratzlaff, Seattle Thunderbirds

Defence - Tyson Jugnauth, Portland Winterhawks

Defence - Mazden Leslie, Vancouver Giants

Forward - Andrew Cristall, Spokane Chiefs

Forward - Berkly Catton, Spokane Chiefs

Forward - Kyle Chyzowski, Portland Winterhawks

WHL Eastern Conference First All-Star Team Biographies

Goaltender - Max Hildebrand, Prince Albert Raiders

The 21-year-old product of Martensville, Sask., enjoyed his most fruitful WHL campaign to date, securing a record of 33-16-5-0 with a 2.87 goals-against average (GAA), .918 save percentage, and three shutouts - all representing career highs. Among qualified WHL goaltenders, Hildebrand's .918 SV% ranked second, while his shutouts ranked tied for fourth, and his GAA ranked 10th. Hildebrand faced the most shots of any qualified WHL netminder and he turned aside the most as well, rejecting 1,713 of the 1,865 pucks sent his way. With 3,181 minutes played, the 6-foot-1, 188-pound Hildebrand led all WHL goaltenders. He was one of only three WHL goaltenders to play more than 3,000 minutes this season. Hildebrand was named WHL Goaltender of the Week on three occasions this season (March 24, February 3, December 23). Originally a 13th round selection (286th overall) of the Raiders in the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft, Hildebrand's career numbers include a record of 69-53-10-2 with a 3.06 GAA, .905 SV%, and five shutouts.

Defence - Tanner Molendyk, Medicine Hat Tigers

The 20-year-old product of McBride, B.C., enjoyed another standout WHL season, collecting 47 points (9G-38A) and a plus-25 rating in 49 regular season games. With 0.96 points per game, Molendyk ranked seventh among all WHL defencemen while his 19 power-play assists ranked 10th. The 6-foot, 181-pound prospect of the Nashville Predators (1-24, 2023) split his season between the Saskatoon Blades and Medicine Hat Tigers and represented Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship. Originally selected by the Blades in the first round (fifth overall) of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, Molendyk has notched 160 points (31G-129A) in 238 career WHL regular season games. He was named to the WHL East Division First All-Star Team in 2023-24.

Defence - Noah Chadwick, Lethbridge Hurricanes

The 19-year-old product of Saskatoon, Sask., was a steadying force for the Hurricanes in 2024-25, tallying 53 points (13G-40A) in 66 games. Chadwick's 53 points ranked 11th among all WHL blueliners, while his 21 power-play assists are tied for seventh. The 6-foot-4, 203-pound prospect of the Toronto Maple Leafs (6-185, 2023) registered his second consecutive season with 50 points or more. Originally selected by the Hurricanes in the second round (38th overall) of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, Chadwick has registered 132 points (32G-100A) in 212 career WHL regular season games. In 2023-24, he won the WHL's Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy as WHL Scholastic Player of the Year before also being named CHL Scholastic Player of the Year. Chadwick was named to the WHL Central Division Second All-Star Team in 2023-24. He was named the 32nd captain in Hurricanes history prior to the start of the 2024-25 season.

Forward - Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat Tigers

The 17-year-old product of Whitehorse, Yukon, took the hockey world by storm in 2024-25, finishing second in the WHL with 129 points and 88 assists. McKenna recorded a plus-60 rating in 56 games to finish atop the WHL in plus-minus. His 28 power-play assists ranked fifth, while his four shorthanded goals were tied for third among all WHL skaters. The top prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft, McKenna finished fourth in the WHL in shots on goal with 270. The 6-foot, 165-pound left winger was named Tempo WHL Player of the Week on two occasions (March 17, February 24). He was also recognized as WHL Player of the Month on two occasions (January, September/October). November 6 through the end of the regular season, McKenna logged an incredible 40-game point streak, tallying 100 points (32G-68A) along the way. Originally selected by the Tigers first overall in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, McKenna has been electrifying since first stepping onto WHL ice, scoring 244 points (79G-165A) in 133 WHL regular season games. In 2023-24, he won the WHL's Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy as WHL Rookie of the Year before also being named CHL Rookie of the Year. McKenna was named to the WHL Central Division First All-Star Team in 2023-24.

Forward - Oliver Tulk, Calgary Hitmen

The 20-year-old product of Gibsons, B.C., recorded the first 100-point campaign of his WHL career, tallying 38 goals and 62 assists to lead the Calgary Hitmen in scoring. Tulk's 62 assists were tied for ninth among WHL skaters, while his 65.6 per cent success rate in the faceoff circle was tops among centres with at least 800 faceoff attempts. The 5-foot-8, 174-pound forward was named WHL Player of the Month for December. This is the third consecutive season in which Tulk has increased his point total by 20 points after recording 60 points in 2022-23, followed by 80 points in 2023-24. Originally selected by the Hitmen in the first round (12th overall) of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, Tulk has scored 259 points (111G-148A) in 262 career WHL regular season games.

Forward - Ben Kindel, Calgary Hitmen

The 17-year-old product of Coquitlam, B.C., finished seventh in scoring in the WHL with 99 points (35G-64A) in 65 games this season. A top prospect eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft, the 5-foot-10, 175-pound centre recorded career bests in all major offensive categories, including goals, assists, points, plus-minus (39), power-play goals (7), shots on goal (210), game-winning goals (5), and faceoffs won (353). In addition to being a personal best, Kindel's 64 assists were tied for seventh among WHL skaters. Kindel also finished tied for second among WHL skaters with nine first goals to his credit. Ranked 20th among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings, Kindel is projected to be selected in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft. Originally selected by the Hitmen in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, Kindel represented the WHL at the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota. In 134 career regular season games, he has tallied 159 points (50G-109A). He was named Tempo WHL Player of the Week on October 21.

WHL Western Conference First All-Star Team Biographies

Goaltender - Scott Ratzlaff, Seattle Thunderbirds

The 20-year-old product of Irma, Alta., went 23-19-3-1 with a 3.16 goals-against average (GAA), .910 save percentage (SV%), and one shutout in 2024-25. This season represented Ratzlaff's third consecutive with at least 20 wins. The 6-foot-1, 178-pound prospect of the Buffalo Sabres (5-141, 2023) was one of only three WHL netminders to face more than 1,600 shots. Ratzlaff's 1,480 saves ranked third in the WHL, while his 2,790 minutes played ranked seventh. He was named WHL Goaltender of the Week on February 18. Originally selected by the Thunderbirds in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, Ratzlaff has secured a career record of 87-55-5-3 with a 2.90 GAA, .909 SV%, and eight shutouts. He was a member of the 2023 WHL Championship-winning Thunderbirds squad and was named to the WHL U.S. Division Second All-Star Team in 2023-24.

Defence - Tyson Jugnauth, Portland Winterhawks

The 20-year-old product of Kelowna, B.C., led all WHL defencemen in scoring with 89 points (13G-76A) in 65 games. His 76 assists ranked third among all WHL skaters, trailing only Gavin McKenna (88) and Andrew Cristall (84). A prospect of the Seattle Kraken (4-100, 2022), the 5-foot-11, 171-pound Jugnauth led all WHL skaters with 35 power-play assists and finished third among WHL defencemen with 208 shots on goal. On December 9, following an impressive six-assist performance, Jugnauth was named Tempo WHL Player of the Week. Originally acquired by the Winterhawks from the Kamloops Blazers, Jugnauth has tallied 130 points (20G-110A) in 106 career WHL regular season games. During the 2024 WHL Playoffs, he was a key fixture on the blueline in Portland, recording 16 points (4G-12A) in 18 games as the Winterhawks advanced to the WHL Championship Series.

Defence - Mazden Leslie, Vancouver Giants

The 19-year-old product of Lloydminster, Alta., finished second in scoring among all WHL defencemen with 72 points (21G-51A) in 66 games. The 6-foot-1, 202-pound Leslie established new career highs in goals, assists, points, and power-play goals (14) as the Giants leader on the backend. His 21 goals were tied for second among all WHL defencemen, while his 14 power-play goals were best among WHL defencemen and tied for sixth among all WHL skaters. A big week early in the season saw Leslie recognized as the Tempo WHL Player of the Week on October 15. Originally selected by the Giants in the first round (10th overall) of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, Leslie has notched 190 points (57G-133A) in 280 career WHL regular season games.

Forward - Andrew Cristall, Spokane Chiefs

The 20-year-old product of Burnaby, B.C., led the WHL in scoring with 132 points (48G-84A) in 57 games. His 48 goals ranked second in the WHL behind teammate Shea Van Olm (49), while his plus-59 rating was second in the WHL behind Gavin McKenna (60). Cristall was lethal early in games, finishing fourth in the WHL with eight first goals. On Friday, March 7, the prospect of the Washington Capitals (2-40, 2023) became the first WHL player of the 21st century to reach the 400-point plateau. Originally selected by the Kelowna Rockets in the first round (eighth overall) of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, Cristall has tallied 412 points (157G-255A) in 248 career WHL regular season games. He was acquired by the Chiefs prior to the 2025 WHL Trade Deadline. Cristall was a force all year long, earning Tempo WHL Player of the Week honours on three occasions (February 3, January 13, November 25). He was also recognized as WHL Player of the Month for November. In 2022-23, Cristall was named to the WHL B.C. Division First All-Star Team. In 2023-24, he was named to the WHL B.C. Division Second All-Star Team.

Forward - Berkly Catton, Spokane Chiefs

The 19-year-old product of Saskatoon, Sask., finished third in WHL scoring with 109 points (38G-71A) in 57 games. He was one of only four WHL players to surpass the 70-assist plateau and his 71 helpers marked a career best and ranked fourth overall among WHL skaters. Catton's 1.91 points per game this season surpassed the 1.71 points-per-game rate he scored at in 2023-24. Catton was named Tempo WHL Player of the Week twice this season (February 18, January 20) and he was also recognized as WHL Player of the Month for February. A prospect of the Seattle Kraken (1-8, 2024), Catton represented Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship. Originally selected first overall by the Chiefs in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Catton has recorded 284 points (116G-168A) in 197 career WHL regular season games. He was named to the WHL U.S. Division First All-Star Team in 2023-24.

Forward - Kyle Chyzowski, Portland Winterhawks

The 20-year-old product of Surrey, B.C., finished fourth in WHL scoring with 105 points (41G-64A) in 66 games. Chyzowski's 109 points smashed his previous career-high total of 50 (2023-24). Named the 49th captain of the Winterhawks this fall, Chyzowski was one of only nine WHL players to surpass the 40-goal plateau and his 41 markers were tied for fifth overall. He also finished tied for seventh in assists, while his 29 power-play helpers were good for fourth in the WHL. The veteran forward was a special teams threat all season, with his four shorthanded goals tied for third among WHL players. He added another five shorthanded assists to lead all WHL players. Chyzowski shot the puck more than anyone in the WHL, registering 278 shots on goal. Originally selected by the Winterhawks in the third round (58th overall) of the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft, Chyzowski has collected 231 points (90G-141A) in 273 career WHL regular season games.

