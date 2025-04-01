Gracyn Sawchyn Named to WHL Eastern Conference Second All-Star Team

April 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Western Hockey League (WHL) announced their conference all-star teams today, with Oil Kings forward, and Assistant Captain Gracyn Sawchyn has been named to the Eastern Conference Second All-Star Team.

Sawchyn, out of Grand Prairie, Alta., set new career highs in goals, assists, and points this season, leading the Oil Kings in all three categories. Sawchyn reached 30 goals, notched 47 assists, for 78 points. He finished tied for 22nd in the WHL in points, and his 1.43 was 14th in the WHL.

The 19-year-old was also tied for seventh in the WHL in Game Winning Goals with 7, which is also tied for the fifth-most in a single season in Oil Kings franchise history. Sawchyn was also tied for 13th in the WHL in powerplay assists with 22.

In his Oil Kings career, Sawchyn has tallied 43 goals, and 77 assists for 120 points, which is good for 1.31 points-per-game, putting him second all-time on the Oil Kings franchise list.

Sawchyn was a second-round pick, 63rd overall by the Florida Panthers in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, and signed his entry-level contract in November.

