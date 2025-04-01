Ravensbergen and Kmec Named to WHL's Western Conference Second All-Star Team
April 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PORTLAND, OR - Two Prince George Cougars have earned a spot on the WHL's Western Conference All-Star Team. Goaltender Josh Ravensbergen and defenceman Viliam Kmec were selected by WHL General Managers, recognizing their outstanding performances this season.
Ravensbergen delivered a stellar sophomore campaign, posting a 33-13-3-1 record with a 3.01 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. His 33 wins ranked second among all WHL netminders. Earlier this season, the North Vancouver, BC product was named the top-ranked North American draft-eligible goaltender by NHL Central Scouting. Over two WHL seasons, Ravensbergen has recorded 59 career wins, placing him fourth all-time in Cougars history. He also became the sixth-fastest goalie in WHL history to reach the 40-win milestone.
Kmec, meanwhile, had a career-best season, tallying 61 points (18G-43A) in 65 games. The Vegas Golden Knights prospect also boasted an impressive +43 plus/minus rating, ranking third among all WHL defencemen. Across 241 career games-all with the Cougars-Kmec has accumulated 141 points (36G-105A) and a +87 plus/minus rating.
Ravensbergen, Kmec, and the Cougars return to action tonight for Game 3 of the Western Conference Quarter-Final against the Portland Winterhawks. The series is tied 1-1. Catch all the action FREE on Victory+ or listen live on 94.3 The Goat, with the pre-game show starting at 6:40 PM with Cole Waldie and Hartley Miller.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from April 1, 2025
- WHL Names First All-Star Teams for 2024-25 - Spokane Chiefs
- Giants Leslie Named First Team Western Conference All-Star - Vancouver Giants
- Jamieson's OT Winner Ties Western Conference Quarterfinal - Everett Silvertips
- WHL Names Second All-Star Teams for 2024-25 - Spokane Chiefs
- WHL Announces First All-Star Teams for 2024-25 - WHL
- Ravensbergen and Kmec Named to WHL's Western Conference Second All-Star Team - Prince George Cougars
- Chyzowski and Jugnauth Named Western Conference 1st Team All-Star - Portland Winterhawks
- Justin Kipkie Named to the Western Conferefance Second All-Star Team - Victoria Royals
- Gracyn Sawchyn Named to WHL Eastern Conference Second All-Star Team - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Carter Bear Named to Western Conference Second All-Star Team - Everett Silvertips
- WHL Names Second All-Star Teams for 2024-25 - WHL
- Gavin McKenna Named WHL Player of the Month for March - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Harrison Meneghin Named WHL Goaltender of the Month for March - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Semeniuk Aims to Maximize Growth During Long Offseason - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Game Preview: Round 1 - Game 3 at Swift Current Broncos - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Blades Forward Williams Named WHL Rookie of the Month - Saskatoon Blades
- McKenna March Magic Highlights WHL Monthly Awards - WHL
- Series Shifts to Edmonton for Oil Kings and Raiders - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Broncos Look for Home-Cooking in Game 3 against Medicine Hat - Swift Current Broncos
- Game 3 Preview: Cougars at Winterhawks: 2025 WHL Playoffs - Prince George Cougars
- Victoria Royals 1st Round Preview: Games 3 & 4 - Victoria Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Prince George Cougars Stories
- Ravensbergen and Kmec Named to WHL's Western Conference Second All-Star Team
- Game 3 Preview: Cougars at Winterhawks: 2025 WHL Playoffs
- Cougars Drop Game 2, Series Shifts to Portland Tied 1-1
- Cougars Stage Epic Comeback, Stun Winterhawks 7-6 in Overtime Thriller
- Round 1 Preview: Cougars vs. Winterhawks