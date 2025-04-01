Ravensbergen and Kmec Named to WHL's Western Conference Second All-Star Team

PORTLAND, OR - Two Prince George Cougars have earned a spot on the WHL's Western Conference All-Star Team. Goaltender Josh Ravensbergen and defenceman Viliam Kmec were selected by WHL General Managers, recognizing their outstanding performances this season.

Ravensbergen delivered a stellar sophomore campaign, posting a 33-13-3-1 record with a 3.01 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. His 33 wins ranked second among all WHL netminders. Earlier this season, the North Vancouver, BC product was named the top-ranked North American draft-eligible goaltender by NHL Central Scouting. Over two WHL seasons, Ravensbergen has recorded 59 career wins, placing him fourth all-time in Cougars history. He also became the sixth-fastest goalie in WHL history to reach the 40-win milestone.

Kmec, meanwhile, had a career-best season, tallying 61 points (18G-43A) in 65 games. The Vegas Golden Knights prospect also boasted an impressive +43 plus/minus rating, ranking third among all WHL defencemen. Across 241 career games-all with the Cougars-Kmec has accumulated 141 points (36G-105A) and a +87 plus/minus rating.

Ravensbergen, Kmec, and the Cougars return to action tonight for Game 3 of the Western Conference Quarter-Final against the Portland Winterhawks. The series is tied 1-1. Catch all the action FREE on Victory+ or listen live on 94.3 The Goat, with the pre-game show starting at 6:40 PM with Cole Waldie and Hartley Miller.

