Victoria Royals 1st Round Preview: Games 3 & 4

April 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals centre Cole Reschny

The Victoria Royals continue their first-round series against the Tri-City Americans this week at the Toyota Center in Kennewick, WA. Game 3 is set for Tuesday, April 1, with puck drop at 7:05 p.m. The clubs will meet again the following night for Game 4, also at 7:05 p.m.

After the opening two games at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre this past weekend, the Royals lead the Americans 2-0 in the best-of-seven series. The series opened on Friday, March 28, with Victoria shutting out the Americans 3-0. Netminder Johnny Hicks made 22 saves during the match, and Brandon Lisowsky netted two goals. The following night, the Royals earned a 6-2 win led by a five-point performance from forward Teydon Trembecky. Cole Reschny added two goals and an assist.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

VICTORIA

Cole Reschny - Hailing from Macklin, SK, Reschny has started the 2025 WHL Playoffs strong with five points, and a team-leading three goals after two games, including the game-winning goal in Game two on Saturday. During the regular season, the 17-year-old centerman led the Royals in scoring with 92 points (26 goals, 66 assists) in 62 games.

TRI-CITY

Max Curran - Hailing from Prague, Czechia, Curran was a key player for the Americans during the regular season, leading the team in both points (73) and assists (52) over 62 appearances. In Game two, Curran earned two assists, helping on both the Americans' goals. In 2024, he was selected 161st overall by the Colorado Avalanche in the NHL Entry Draft.

REGULAR SEASON RECORDS

VICTORIA - (40W-17L-4OTL-7SOL-TP91) - 2nd in Western Conference

TRI-CITY - (32W-29L-6OTL-1SOL-TP71) - 7th in Western Conference

ROYALS PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

WHL Western Conference Quarter Finals

Victoria leads series 2-0

Â Game 1: Mar. 28 v. TC - 3-0 W

Â Game 2: Mar. 29 v. TC - 6-2 W

Â Game 3: Apr. 01 @ TC - 7:05 pm

Â Game 4: Apr. 02 @ TC - 7:05 pm

Â Game 5*: Apr. 04 @ TC - 7:05 pm

Â Game 6*: Apr. 06 v. TC - 3:05 pm

Â Game 7*: Apr. 07 v. TC - 7:05 pm

*if necessary

