Harrison Meneghin Named WHL Goaltender of the Month for March

April 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Calgary, Alta.- Medicine Hat Tigers netminder Harrison Meneghin has been named WHL Goaltender of the Month for March, the Western Hockey League announced Tuesday.

Meneghin went undefeated through March with an 8-0-0-0 record, a pristine 1.87 goals-against average, a .931 save percentage and two shutouts while battling tremendously difficult circumstances off the ice.

This is the second time Meneghin has picked up the award this season, as well as his second undefeated month after he put up a 7-0-0-0 record in January of 2025.

The South Surrey, B.C. product allowed two or fewer goals in five of his eight starts throughout March. He made 26 saves in a 5-0 shutout of the Brandon Wheat Kings on March 1 and closed out the regular season with a showstopping performance that saw him make 35 saves in a critical 5-2 road win against the Calgary Hitmen. The victory saw Medicine Hat clinch the franchise's tenth division title and first seed in the Eastern Conference heading into the postseason.

Meneghin finished regular season play with a 23-10-1-1 record, a 2.58 goals-against average, a .900 save percentage and three shutouts. He ranked third among all qualified WHL netminders in goals-against average while tying for third in clean sheets.

But the regular season ended on a heart-wrenching note for Meneghin and his family. His father, Derek, passed away unexpectedly on March 23, 2025. Meneghin returned to the lower mainland with his family but opted to return to the Tigers for the postseason and even asked Head Coach Willie Desjardins for the start in Game 1 against the Swift Current Broncos.

The 20-year-old posted a 21-save shutout, which also stands as his first victory in the WHL playoffs, and was swarmed by his teammates at the final buzzer while the packed crowd at Co-op Place gave Meneghin a standing ovation in a truly emotional display. Meneghin followed it up with a second win in a 6-3 decision in Game 2.

Meneghin, who stands 6-foot-4, 174 pounds, was drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the seventh round of the 2024 NHL Draft.

He owns a career record of 69-42-8-3 with a 2.68 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage and seven shutouts over parts of four seasons with the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Medicine Hat Tigers.

With his first postseason victory in his back pocket, Meneghin now turns his attention to helping the Tigers advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals for the first time since 2019.

The Tigers and Broncos are set to clash in Game 3 on Tuesday, April 1 at 7:00 p.m. MST at Swift Current's InnovationPlex.

Fans can stream the 2025 WHL Playoffs for free on Victory+.

2024-25 WHL Goaltender of the Month

September/October: Jesse Sanche, Everett Silvertips

November: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades (Columbus Blue Jackets)

December: Raiden LeGall, Everett Silvertips

January: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)

February: Daniel Hauser, Calgary Hitmen

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from April 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.