Justin Kipkie Named to the Western Conferefance Second All-Star Team
April 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Victoria Royals News Release
Victoria, B.C. - The Western Hockey League announced today that Royals' captain Justin Kipkie has been named to the Western Conference Second All-Star Team.
The 19-year-old defenceman scored 12 goals and 50 assists for 62 points in 64 games this season. Kipkie, who hails from Calgary, Alberta, posted a career high in assists and points.
Kipkie set a new Royals franchise record for most career goals by a Royals defenceman with his 33rd WHL goal on February 7th. The defenceman, who stands at 6'3 and 208lbs, finished fifth in scoring among WHL defenceman with 62 points.
Kipkie was drafted 160th overall in the fifth round of the 2023 NHL Draft by the Arizona Coyotes (Utah Hockey Club) and was named the Royals captain on October 1st, 2024.
