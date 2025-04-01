Jamieson's OT Winner Ties Western Conference Quarterfinal

April 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - Eric Jamieson donned the cape and played overtime hero in Game Two, helping the Silvertips to a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Thunderbirds at Angel of the Winds Arena on Saturday night.

Lukas Kaplan opened the scoring for the Tips with a wrist shot from the right circle 13:49 into the first period. Though the Tips outshot the Thunderbirds 19-7 in the second period, Braeden Cootes scored the frame's only goal on the powerplay at 16:38, tying the game for Seattle.

Austin Roest earned credit for a double-deflection goal, finishing off a Shea Busch tip on a Tarin Smith shot for his first goal of the playoffs to give Everett back the lead at 12:37 in the third period. Nathan Pilling would send the game to overtime with the Seattle net empty, deflecting a Cootes shot with 30 seconds left to knot the score at two.

Jamieson's overtime winner came off a wrist shot up the left wing, roofing it over the shoulder of Scott Ratzlaff for his first goal of the postseason. Landon DuPont and Nolan Chastko earned assists on the play.

Jesse Sanche stopped 33 of 35 in the win, while Ratzlaff turned aside 44 of 47.

