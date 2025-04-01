Blades Forward Williams Named WHL Rookie of the Month

April 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon Blades forward Cooper Williams

Calgary, AB - Saskatoon Blades forward Cooper Williams has been named WHL Rookie of the Month for March, the Western Hockey League (WHL) announced Tuesday.

The 17-year-old has also been named WHL Rookie of the Week twice in the 2024-25 season.

Williams led all WHL rookies with five goals and 12 assists for 17 points in 14 games.

The Calgary, AB product strung together six multi-point games through March while only being held off the scoresheet four times. Williams was in on all three Blades goals (1G-2A) in a 3-0 shutout of the Swift Current Broncos on March 14 and scored the game-winning goal to go along with an assist in a key 4-1 win against the Prince Albert Raiders on March 8.

Williams capped off his first regular season with 21 goals and 36 assists for 57 points and a +19 rating through 68 games, finishing second in points among all first-year players and tying for fifth in goals. He also ranked second on the Blades in points while opening the scoring for Saskatoon five times.

He registered his first postseason point with an assist on Calgary Flames prospect Hunter Laing's tally in a 4-2 loss to the Calgary Hitmen in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinal matchup.

Saskatoon selected Williams with the 41st overall pick in the second round of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

He is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft.

The Blades head home in hopes of picking up their first win of the 2025 WHL Playoffs when they host the Calgary Hitmen (2-0) on Tuesday, April 1 at 7:00 p.m. MST.

Fans can stream the 2025 WHL Playoffs for free on Victory+.

