Game 3 Preview: Cougars at Winterhawks: 2025 WHL Playoffs

April 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

PORTLAND, OR - The Prince George Cougars will try to take a 2-1 series lead as their best-of-seven Western Conference Quarter-Final shifts to Portland.

When: Tuesday, Apr 1

Puck Drop: 7:00 pm

Series: Tied 1-1

Watch: Victory+

Listen: 94.3 The Goat

The Series So Far...

Game 1: The Cougars sparked an incredible third period comeback and it led to 7-6 overtime victory.

Game 2 - The Winterhawks used two power-play goals to help propel them to a 5-2 win to tie the series

Last Time Out...

Special teams was the difference in Game 2. Portland went 2-5 on the man advantage, while Prince George came up empty handed, going 0-3.

Evan Groening and Viliam Kmec scored the Prince George goals. Riley Heidt, Koehn Ziemmer, Bauer Dumanski, and Leith Hunter also picked up an assist each in the setback

Josh Ravensbergen and Ondrej Stebetak both made 28 saves in the contest

Special Teams Adjustments...

Special Teams, as usual in a playoff series, has played a part in the series.

The Cougars are 0-5 on the man advantage heading into Game 3 and will look to make some adjustments and find the back of the net.

In Goal...

Joshua Ravensbergen has been the teams workhorse thus far in the playoffs. He made 28 saves in the Game 2 setback, but allowed just two even-strength goals.

If it's not Ravensbergen in Game 3, it would be Cooper Michaluk who came in relief back in Game 1 and made 23 saves on 25 shots when came to relieve Ravensbergen in the second period.

On The Other Side...

The Winterhawks top stars have led the way for them in the series as 9 of their 11 goals have come from veterans Diego Buttazzoni, Josh Zakreski, Tyson Jugnauth, Kyle Chyzowski, and Carter Sotheran. Buttazzoni and Jugnauth have five points each in the first two games.

Ondrej Stebetak bounced back in Game 2 making 28 saves in a winning cause. He allowed 7 goals on 36 shots in Game 1.

Portland's X-Factor has been their special teams, going 3-9 on the power-play and a perfect 5-5 on the penalty kill.

They Said It...

Associate Coach Jim Playfair on tonight's game and getting back on the road for three games...

"I think when you look at our third period (in Game 2), Josh Ravensbergen was outstanding. I thought he looked confident and organized, so we expect him to have a good start to the game and then that sets the rest of our team up... Getting on the road is good, it frees up our distractions, and it gives us that group mentality."

Captain Riley Heidt on the series and Game 3 tonight

"They come out fast in their rink, we know that. We have to get on top of them early and get to a good start I think is the biggest thing."

Where to Watch...

You can catch all Cougars Playoff Games for FREE on Victory+. All you have to do is download the app on your smartphone or Smart TV to enjoy the action. You can sign up for Victory+ HERE. For more help and further information on Victory+, click HERE.

Looking to watch the away road playoff games? Watch the games at the Official Away Game Watch Party at The Canadian Brewhouse. Pre-game live series recap at 6:55pm with your host, Jessica Speziale. Wear white!

Whats Next After This Game...

Game 4 of the best-of-seven Western Conference Quarter-Final goes Wednesday at 7:00 pm in Portland.

