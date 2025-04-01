WHL Names Second All-Star Teams for 2024-25

April 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Calgary, Alta.- Spokane Chiefs forward Shea Van Olm has been named to the WHL's Western Conference Second All-Star Teams for the 2024-25 WHL season.

WHL Conference All-Star Teams are voted upon by WHL General Managers. This represents the return to the WHL Conference All-Star Team format for the first time since 2019-20. The WHL selected Division All-Star Teams from 2020-21 through 2023-24.

WHL Eastern Conference Second All-Star Team

Goaltender - Daniel Hauser, Calgary Hitmen

Defence - Luke Shipley, Brandon Wheat Kings

Defence - Carter Yakemchuk, Calgary Hitmen

Forward - Brayden Yager, Lethbridge Hurricanes

Forward - Oasiz Wiesblatt, Medicine Hat Tigers

Forward - Gracyn Sawchyn, Edmonton Oil Kings

WHL Western Conference Second All-Star Team

Goaltender - Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars

Defence - Viliam Kmec, Prince George Cougars

Defence - Justin Kipkie, Victoria Royals

Forward - Carter Bear, Everett Silvertips

Forward - Emmitt Finnie, Kamloops Blazers

Forward - Shea Van Olm, Spokane Chiefs

WHL Eastern Conference Second All-Star Team Biographies

Goaltender- Daniel Hauser, Calgary Hitmen

The Chestermere, Alta. product proudly etched his name in the WHL history book in front of friends and family when he became the league's all-time winningest goaltender with his 123rd career victory on March 19, 2025. Hauser dazzled with a 28-13-2-1 record, a 2.55 goals against average, a .913 save percentage and a league-high five shutouts in 47 appearances with the Calgary Hitmen and Wenatchee Wild. He only logged four regulation losses after being acquired by the Hitmen ahead of the 2025 WHL Trade Deadline in early January. Hauser also tied the league record for consecutive shutouts with four straight clean sheets from February 19- March 2, 2025. The 21-year-old ranks second among qualified WHL goaltenders in goals-against average, while he's tied for third in save percentage and fourth in wins. Hauser also surpassed 10,000 career minutes played and the 4,000 save mark in 2024-25. Hauser was named WHL Goaltender of the Month for February in addition to two weekly award wins. Originally drafted by the then-Winnipeg ICE, Hauser holds a career record of 123-36-8-1, a 2.58 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage and 17 shutouts.

Defence - Luke Shipley, Brandon Wheat Kings

The 20-year-old defensive stalwart enjoyed a career-best season on the Brandon blueline, tallying 20 goals (including two game-winners) and 37 assists for 57 points in 6 games. Shipley was one of only five defencemen to crack the 20-goal mark (tying for fourth overall) and had a career-high five points (1G-5A) night in a 7-2 win over the Red Deer Rebels on January 29, 2025. The Powell River, B.C. product tied for third on the Wheat Kings in points and led his squad with a +37 rating. Shipley closes out his final season with 41 goals and 99 assists for 140 points in 271 career games with the Victoria Royals and Brandon Wheat Kings.

Defence - Carter Yakemchuk, Calgary Hitmen

The Ottawa Senators' seventh-overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft has been dubbed a WHL All-Star for a third consecutive season. Yakemchuk piled up 17 goals and 32 assists for 49 points in 56 games while helping the Hitmen return to the postseason after a one-year absence. He tied for the most game-winning goals by a defenceman with four while ranking 10th in goals and 14th in points and points-per-game (.88). Yakemchuk was among the final cuts from Ottawa Senators camp in the fall after signing his entry-level contract with the NHL club in August. The high-flying defender from Calgary, Alta. owns 180 points (70G-110A) in 245 regular-season games over four seasons with the Hitmen.

Forward - Brayden Yager, Lethbridge Hurricanes

The 20-year-old bolstered his two-way game in another high-scoring campaign. Yager surpassed the 20-goal mark for a fourth straight season with 25 goals and 57 assists for 82 points in 54 games with the Moose Jaw Warriors and Lethbridge Hurricanes. After joining Lethbridge in a blockbuster trade in December, Yager led the team in points and faceoff wins while finishing second in powerplay goals. The Saskatoon, Sask. product finished eighth among all WHL skaters in points per game (1.52) and faceoff wins (692). Yager, a Winnipeg Jets product, also represented Canada for a second time at the IIHF World Junior Championship, where he added three assists in five games. Yager is one of the most decorated active WHL Players. The 2024 WHL Champion scored the first-ever goal by a Moose Jaw Warriors player at the 2024 Memorial Cup, won the Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy twice as the WHL's Most Sportsmanlike Player, and won the Jim Piggott Trophy for WHL Rookie of the Year in 2022. He also made the WHL East Division Second All-Star Team in 2024.

Forward - Oasiz Wiesblatt, Medicine Hat Tigers

The Medicine Hat Tigers Captain brought grit and a goal-scoring touch to the ice as the Tigers clinched the Central Division and first place in the Eastern Conference. Wiesblatt has been named a Second Team All-Star for a third straight season. The 20-year-old from Calgary, Alta. set career highs across the board with a 103-point (36G-67A) campaign. He ranked fifth among all WHLers in points, second in penalty minutes (148), fifth in assists and tied for second in game-winning goals (9). He also held the league's fourth-best plus/minus rating at +47 and the fourth-most faceoff wins (763). The 5-foot-9, 183-pound centreman was named Tempo WHL Player of the Week on March 31, 2025, after closing out the regular season on a 12-game point streak (10G-13A-23PTS) and netting a hat trick in Game 1 of the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien. Wiesblatt wraps up his regular season career with 288 points (101G-187A) in 284 games, all in a Tigers jersey. He was named the 41st captain in franchise history in October of 2024.

Forward - Gracyn Sawchyn, Edmonton Oil Kings

The 20-year-old from Grande Prairie, Alta. shined in his first full season with the Edmonton Oil Kings with his first 30-goal campaign in the WHL. Sawchyn led his team with 77 points (30G-47A) in 54 games. The 5-foot-11, 155-pound centreman is seventh among all skaters with seven game-winning goals and ranks 14th in points-per-game (1.43). Sawchyn registered 21 multipoint games and went on a 12-game point streak (9G-12) early in the season. He was named Tempo WHL Player of the Week in December of 2024 and put pen to paper on his entry-level contract with the 2024 Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers on November 4, 2024. Sawchyn lifted the Ed Chynoweth Cup as a member of the Seattle Thunderbirds in 2023 and has 199 points (67G-132A) in 166 career games with the Oil Kings and Thunderbirds over three seasons.

WHL Western Conference Second All-Star Team Biographies

Goaltender - Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars

The 18-year-old is being recognized as a Second All-Star Team member for a second consecutive season. Ravensbergen has emerged as a potential first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft after a strong sophomore season in the Northern Capital. The 6-foot-5, 192-pound netminder went 22-13-3-1 with a 3.00 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage while managing an increased workload. Ravensbergen played the third-most games of all netminders while tying for second in wins. His GAA ranked 13th and his save percentage came in at 14th while making the sixth-most saves. The North Vancouver, B.C. product also dazzled at the first-ever CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota Canada in November of 2024 with a 6-1 win against the US NTDP. Since joining the Cougars as a free-agent signing last season, Ravensbergen has strung together an impressive 59-17-4-2 career record, a 2.78 goals-against average, a .904 save percentage and six shutouts. He now ranks fifth in all-time franchise victories.

Defence - Viliam Kmec, Prince George Cougars

The 21-year-old from Kosice, Slovakia marks his second recognition as a member of the WHL Second All-Star Team. Kmec doubled last season's goal total with an impressive 61-point (18G-43A) campaign. The Vegas Golden Knights prospect finished sixth among all WHL blueliners in points while tying for seventh in goals and ninth in assists. Kmec amassed 15 multi-point games, including a career-high five-point (1G-4A) outing against the Swift Current Broncos on January 28, 2025. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound rearguard now has 141 points (36G-105A) in 245 regular season tilts with the Cougars. He scored an entry-level contract with the 2023 Stanley Cup Champions after attending a summer development camp as a free agent.

Defence - Justin Kipkie, Victoria Royals

The Victoria Royals captain led one of the stingiest defences in the lead en route to clinching the B.C. Division title for the second time in franchise history. Kipkie put up 12 goals (including six powerplay markers) and 50 assists for 62 points in 64 games. The 19-year-old finished fifth among all defenders in points, fifth in assists and tied for 16th in goals. He also ranked sixth in points per game (.97). This is Kipkie's second All-Star recognition after being named to the B.C. Division First All-Star Team in 2024. The Calgary, Alta. product set a new franchise record for goals by a defenceman with 36. Kipkie has 147 points (36G-111A) in 206 regular season games over parts of four seasons with the Royals. He was drafted by the then-Arizona Coyotes in the fifth round of the 2023 NHL Draft and is working toward his first professional contract.

Forward - Carter Bear, Everett Silvertips

The 2025 NHL Draft-eligible forward's meteoric rise in the junior hockey world saw him jump to 11th among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings. Bear's breakout year saw him bag 40 goals and 42 assists for 82 points in 56 games. The 6-foot, 177-pound winger from West St. Paul, Man. led the Everett Silvertips in goals and points to help the team clinch the Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy as WHL regular season champions. Bear tied for seventh among all WHL skaters in goals, sixth in powerplay tallies (14), second in game-winning goals (9) and 13th in points per game (1.46). Bear was one of 11 WHL players invited to participate in the CHL USA Prospects Challenge. Since being selected by the Silvertips in the sixth round of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Bear has snagged 66 goals and 75 assists for 141 points in 142 regular-season games and was named an alternate captain for the 2024-25 season.

Forward - Emmitt Finnie, Kamloops Blazers

The 19-year-old Kamloops Blazers Captain erupted for a team-leading 37 goals and 47 assists for 84 points in 55 games. This marks the first time Finnie has surpassed the 30-goal milestone. He also registered 30 multipoint games. Finnie finished fifth in the WHL in faceoff wins (735) seventh in points-per-game (1.53), ninth in powerplay assists (25) and 16th in points. The Lethbridge, Alta. product was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in the seventh round of the 2023 NHL Draft and signed his entry-level contract just over a year ago. Finnie appeared in four games for the Blazers in the 2023 Memorial Cup and has 184 points (65G-119A) in 229 career games.

Forward - Shea Van Olm, Spokane Chiefs

The 20-year-old from Calgary, Alta. had the most goals of any WHL players in a breakout season with Spokane. Van Olm lit the lamp 49 times and added 43 assists for 92 points in 66 games. The 6-foot-1, 199-pound winger ranks second in powerplay goals (16), tied for seventh in game-winning goals (7) and opened the scoring nine times. Van Olm potted two hat tricks, a career-best five-point night (3G-2A) against the Wenatchee Wild on January 11, 2025, and earned a Tempo WHL Player of the Week win back in October of 2024. Van Olm won the Ed Chynoweth Cup with the Edmonton Oil Kings in 2022 and suited up for the Kamloops Blazers at the 2023 Memorial Cup. He closes out his regular season eligibility with 192 points (89G-103A) in 261 games over parts of five seasons.

