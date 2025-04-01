Series Shifts to Edmonton for Oil Kings and Raiders

April 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings and Prince Albert Raiders have made the trip back to Edmonton as they continue their first-round WHL Playoff series.

After games one and two were split on Friday and Saturday in Prince Albert, the Oil Kings are now back on home ice for games three and four with a series tied 1-1. Edmonton won game one by a 3-1 score before falling 6-1 in game two. The first two games of the series saw a physical brand of hockey, resulting in the most combined powerplay opportunities amongst all the playoff series first two games.

With that, the Oil Kings will look to get some more offence from their powerplay, going 1-for-12 through the first two games. The Oil Kings ran a 22.9% powerplay in the regular season, including going 8-for-41 in the month of March.

Edmonton also heavily outshot the Raiders through the first two games by and 83-58 margin.

Historically, Edmonton is 14-9-0 in game three's all-time and at home this season were 21-12-0-1.

Game time from Rogers Place is 7 p.m.

