Gavin McKenna Named WHL Player of the Month for March

April 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary, Alta.- Medicine Hat Tigers forward Gavin McKenna has been named WHL Player of the Month for March, the Western Hockey League announced Tuesday.

This is the third time McKenna has captured the monthly award this season, in addition to three weekly award wins.

McKenna, 17, paced all skaters with 10 goals and 22 assists for 32 points in seven games while helping the Tigers go undefeated in March.

The projected top pick in the 2026 NHL Draft tallied three or more points in each game, highlighted by a career-high seven points (3G-4A) night in a 7-3 win over the Red Deer Rebels. He followed it up with a five-point (2G-3A) effort in a 10-1 demolition of the Lethbridge Hurricanes and a two-goal, one assist showing in a Central Division-clinching win against the rival Calgary Hitmen in the regular season finale.

McKenna closes out the regular season on a modern WHL record point streak. The Whitehorse, Yukon product has amassed 100 points (32G-68A) in 40 consecutive games. His impressive streak is the second-longest among all CHLers in the 21st century, second only to Alexander Radulov's 50-game streak with the QMJHL's Quebec Remparts in 2005-06.

McKenna was only held off the scoresheet three times in the WHL's regular season and finished second in the scoring race with 129 points (41G-88A) in 56 matches.

The 6-foot, 165-pound winger's scoring success has carried into the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien. McKenna registered an assist on all four Medicine Hat goals as the Tabbies put up a 4-0 shutout against the Swift Current Broncos in Game 1 of their quarterfinal series and topped it with a one-goal, four-assist performance in Game 2.

He leads all WHLers with nine points (1G-8A) through the first weekend of the postseason.

The reigning WHL Rookie of the Year has become the most well-known name in junior hockey since Medicine Hat selected him as the first overall pick in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

McKenna has bagged 244 points (79G-165A) in 133 regular season games. He became the third-fastest player in modern WHL history to reach 200 points after hitting the milestone in his 118th game.

He has boosted his international resume with his first appearance at the IIHF World Junior Championship in 2025, where he recorded one goal in five games as the youngest member of Team Canada. He previously set a record for points by a Canadian (20) at the IIHF U18 World Championship en route to a gold medal in 2024 and won gold at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

The Tigers are heading East as they visit Swift Current for Games 3 and 4 at the InnovationPlex.

McKenna and company are back in action for Game 3 on Tuesday, April 1 at 7:00 p.m. MST.

Every game of the WHL Playoffs will be streamed for free on Victory+.

