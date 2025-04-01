Chyzowski and Jugnauth Named Western Conference 1st Team All-Star
April 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today the 2024-2025 Conference All-Star teams, naming Winterhawks forward Kyle Chyzowski and defenseman Tyson Jugnauth to the Western Conference First All-Star Team.
Chyzowski, 20, led the team in scoring with 105 points while also serving as team captain during the 2024-25 season. Portland selected the 5-foot-10, 171-pound centerman in the third round of the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft. After leading the team in goals (9) in the 2024 playoffs, the native of Surrey, British Columbia, picked up right where he left off. Chyzowski shattered his previous career-highs in goals (41), power-play goals (10), shorthanded goals (4), assists (64), and points (105). His 105 points were the fourth highest amongst all skaters in the WHL during the 2024-25 campaign.
During his five-year tenure with Portland, Chyzowski registered 90 goals, 141 assists, and 231 points, along with a +37 rating in 273 regular season games. His 231 career points rank 28th on the Winterhawks all-time scoring list.
Jugnauth, 20, joined the Winterhawks last season on December 9, 2023, after Portland acquired his rights from the Kamloops Blazers. Selected in the 4th round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the Seattle Kraken, Jugnauth led the entire WHL in scoring among defensemen with 13 goals, 76 assists, and 89 points, 17 more than anyone else. Jugnauth produced in all situations: shorthanded (1G, 3A), power play (6G, 35A), and even strength (6G, 38A). He was named the team's co-defensive player of the year.
In 106 regular-season games in the Rose City, the Kelowna, British Columbia, native has amassed 20 goals, 110 assists, and 130 points, along with a +49 rating.
Western Conference First All-Star Team
Goaltender - Scott Ratzlaff - Seattle Thunderbirds
Defense - Tyson Jugnauth - Portland Winterhawks
Defense - Mazden Leslie - Vancouver Giants
Forward - Andrew Cristall - Spokane Chiefs
Forward - Berkly Catton - Spokane Chiefs
Forward - Kyle Chyzowski - Portland Winterhawks
