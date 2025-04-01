Game Preview: Round 1 - Game 3 at Swift Current Broncos
April 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Vs Broncos: The Tigers and Swift Current Broncos faced off four times during the regular season. The teams split the season series with two wins each. Oasiz Wiesblatt led the way for the Tigers with six points (3G, 3A) in four games.
2024-25 Season Series:
Swift Current 5 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Feb 7 2025)
Swift Current 2 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Jan 4 2025)
Medicine Hat 1 @ Swift Current 4 (Jan 3 2025)
Medicine Hat 4 @ Swift Current 3 (Dec 4 2024)
2024-25 Standings (Regular Season):
Medicine Hat Tigers Swift Current Broncos
47-17-3-1
Central Division - 1st
Eastern Conference - 1st
Home - 25-7-2-0 - 4th
Away - 22-10-1-1 - 3rd
35-30-1-2
East Division - 3rd
Eastern Conference - 8th
Home - 21-12-1-0 - 12th
Away - 14-18-0-2 - 15th
Round 1 - Tigers Lead 2-0
Game 1 - Swift Current 0 @ Medicine Hat 4
Game 2 - Swift Current 3 @ Medicine Hat 6
Game 3 - Medicine Hat @ Swift Current - Tuesday, April 1 (7:00 PM)
Game 4 - Medicine Hat @ Swift Current - Wednesday, April 2 (7:00 PM)
Game 5 - Swift Current @ Medicine Hat - Friday, April 4 (7:00 PM)*
Game 6 - Medicine Hat @ Swift Current - Sunday, April 6 (5:00 PM)*
Game 7 - Swift Current @ Medicine Hat - Tuesday, April 8 (7:00 PM)*
*If necessary.
Previous Game: The Tigers defeated the Swift Current Broncos 6-3 in Game Two at Co-op Place. The Tigers' offence was led by Gavin McKenna (1G, 4A), Ryder Ritchie (2G, 2A), Oasiz Wiesblatt (2G, 1A) and Jonas Woo (2A) who all had multi-point nights. Bryce Pickford also scored for to give him goals in back-to-back games to start the series. Harrison Meneghin had a great game stopping 15 of the 18 shots he faced. The victory was his second victory of the postseason and extended his win streak to nine games.
Tigers Statistical Leaders (Playoffs):
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Goals - Oasiz Wiesblatt (5) Wins - Harrison Meneghin (2)
Assists - Gavin McKenna (8) Save % - Harrison Meneghin (.923)
Points - Gavin McKenna (9) GAA - Harrison Meneghin (1.50)
PIMs - Ryder Ritchie (6) Shutouts - Harrison Meneghin (1)
Plus/Minus - Gavin McKenna (+5)
Special Teams (Playoffs):
Power Play: 4 - 10 - 40.0%
Penalty Kill: 9 - 9 - 100.0%
League Top 10s (Playoffs):
Stat Categories Player (Rank)
Points Gavin McKenna - 9 (1st)
Points Oasiz Wiesblatt - 6 (2nd)
Points Ryder Ritchie - 4 (Tied 8th)
Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 5 (1st)
Goals Ryder Ritchie - 2 (Tied 7th)
Goals Bryce Pickford - 2 (Tied 7th)
Assists Gavin McKenna - 8 (1st)
Power Play Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 3 (1st)
Power Play Goals Ryder Ritchie - 1 (Tied 4th)
Power Play Assists Gavin McKenna - 4 (1st)
Power Play Assists Liam Ruck - 2 (Tied 3rd)
Power Play Assists Ryder Ritchie - 1 (Tied 7th)
Power Play Assists Jonas Woo - 1 (Tied 7th)
Game Winning Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 2 (Tied 1st)
First Goals Bryce Pickford - 1 (Tied 1st)
First Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 1 (Tied 1st)
Insurance Goals Ryder Ritchie - 1 (Tied 1st)
Insurance Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 1 (Tied 1st)
Plus/Minus Gavin McKenna - +5 (Tied 3rd)
Plus/Minus Oasiz Wiesblatt - +4 (Tied 5th)
Penalty Minutes Ryder Ritchie - 6 (Tied 7th)
Wins Harrison Meneghin - 2 (Tied 1st)
Goals Against Average Harrison Meneghin - 1.50 (Tied 2nd)
Save Percentage Harrison Meneghin - .923 (5th)
Shutouts Harrison Meneghin - 1 (Tied 1st)
Roaring Runs (Playoffs):
Player Name Streak
Gavin McKenna 2 Game Point Streak - 8 Points
Oasiz Wiesblatt 2 Game Point Streak - 6 Points
Bryce Pickford 2 Game Point Streak - 2 Points
Liam Ruck 2 Game Point Streak - 2 Points
Oasiz Wiesblatt 2 Game Goal Streak - 5 Goals
Bryce Pickford 2 Game Goal Streak - 2 Goals
Gavin McKenna 2 Game Assist Streak - 7 Assists
Liam Ruck 2 Game Assist Streak - 2 Assists
Harrison Meneghin 2 Game Win Streak
Tigers Statistical Leaders (Regular Season):
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Goals - Gavin McKenna (41) Wins - Harrison Meneghin / Jordan Switzer (23)
Assists - Gavin McKenna (88) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.901)
Points - Gavin McKenna (129) GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.58)
PIMs - Oasiz Wiesblatt (148) Shutouts - Jordan Switzer (4)
Plus/Minus - Gavin McKenna (+60)
Special Teams (Regular Season):
Power Play: 67 - 240 - 27.9% (4th)
Penalty Kill: 212 - 265 - 80.0% (4th)
League Top 10s (Regular Season):
Stat Categories Player (Rank)
Points Gavin McKenna - 129 (2nd)
Points Oasiz Wiesblatt - 103 (5th)
Goals Gavin McKenna - 41 (Tied 5th)
Goals Hunter St. Martin - 39 (Tied 10th)
Goals (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 20 (Tied 4th)
Goals (Rookies) Liam Ruck - 25 (1st)
Assists Gavin McKenna - 88 (1st)
Assists Oasiz Wiesblatt - 67 (5th)
Power Play Assists Gavin McKenna - 28 (5th)
Short Handed Goals Hunter St. Martin - 7 (1st)
Short Handed Goals Gavin McKenna - 4 (Tied 3rd)
Game Winning Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 9 (Tied 2nd)
Insurance Goals Gavin McKenna - 7 (Tied 3rd)
Plus/Minus Gavin McKenna - +60 (1st)
Plus/Minus Oasiz Wiesblatt - +47 (4th)
Plus/Minus Veeti Vaisanen - +41 (10th)
Penalty Minutes Oasiz Wiesblatt - 148 (2nd)
Wins Harrison Meneghin - 23 (Tied 8th)
Wins Jordan Switzer - 23 (Tied 8th)
Goals Against Average Harrison Meneghin - 2.58 (3rd)
Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.65 (Tied 4th)
Shutouts Jordan Switzer - 4 (Tied 2nd)
Shutouts Harrison Meneghin - 3 (Tied 4th)
Roster Makeup: 24 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 7 Defencemen - 15 Forwards
20 Years Old (2004) Meneghin, Ward, Weisblatt
19 Years Old (2005) Basha, Molendyk, Neutens, Pacheco, St. Martin, Van Mulligen, Volotovskii
18 Years Old (2006) Cunningham, Lindstrom, Muhonen, Pickford, Ritchie, Vaisanen, Woo
17 Years Old (2007) McCann, McKenna, Moss, Switzer
16 Years Old (2008) Gordon-Carroll, M. Ruck, L. Ruck
NHL Drafted / Signed Players: Andrew Basha (Calgary Flames), Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets), Harrison Meneghin (Tampa Bay Lightning), Niilopekka Muhonen (Dallas Stars), Ryder Ritchie (Minnesota Wild), Hunter St. Martin (Florida Panthers), Veeti Vaisanen (Utah Hockey Club), Tanner Molendyk (Nashville Predators)
Tigers Schedule:
Last Five Results Next Five Time
Vs Red Deer 7-3 Win @ Swift Current - Tues. Apr 1 7:00 PM (MST)
Vs Lethbridge 10-1 Win @ Swift Current - Wed. Apr 2 7:00 PM (MST)
@ Calgary 5-2 Win Vs Swift Current - Fri. Apr 4* 7:00 PM (MST)
Vs Swift Current 4-0 Win @ Swift Current - Sun. Apr 6* 5:00 PM (MST)
Vs Swift Current 6-3 Win Vs Swift Current - Tues. Apr 8* 7:00 PM (MST)
*If necessary
