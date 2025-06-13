Landon DuPont Named CHL Rookie of the Year

June 13, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







TORONTO, Ont. - Landon DuPont of the Everett Silvertips became the second-youngest player to win the CHL Rookie of the Year Award, claiming the honour at just 16 years and 16 days old on Friday.

He stands behind only John Tavares, who won the award at 15 years, 8 months, and 7 days. The 16-year-old from Calgary, Alta., is the first blueliner in 30 years - and just the third in CHL history after Philippe Boucher (1990-91) and Bryan Berard (1994-95) - to earn the honour. DuPont delivered one of the most impressive rookie seasons by a defenceman in recent CHL history, recording 60 points in 64 games.

The CHL Rookie of the Year Award is given out annually to the top rookie in the Canadian Hockey League. Landon DuPont of the Everett Silvertips becomes just the third exceptional status player to win CHL Rookie of the Year, joining John Tavares (2005-06) and Shane Wright (2019-20). He is also the first player in the Silvertips franchise history to earn this prestigious honour. The 2027 NHL Draft prospect turned in one of the most remarkable rookie campaigns by a defenceman in recent CHL history, posting 60 points in 64 games - fourth-most among CHL U17 blueliners since 1990. The 16-year-old from Calgary, Alta., led all WHL rookies in scoring and became the league's first 16-year-old defenceman to top 50 points since Hall of Famer Scott Niedermayer in 1989-90, while also becoming the CHL's first U17 rearguard to reach 60 points in a season since Ryan Ellis in 2007-08.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.