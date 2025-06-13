Andrew Petruk Clears WHL Waivers
June 13, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kelowna Rockets News Release
KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets have announced that 20-year-old forward Andrew Petruk has cleared WHL waivers and will not return to the team for the 2025-26 season.
Petruk, a Surrey, BC native, appeared in 25 games for the Rockets after being acquired from the Everett Silvertips in January 2025, recording one goal and three assists for four points.
Originally drafted by Everett, Petruk played parts of three seasons with the Silvertips before joining the Rockets in a deadline deal. Over his WHL career, the 6-foot-3 forward appeared in 142 regular season games, posting 19 points and 243 penalty minutes, as well as one assist in nine playoff appearances.
The Kelowna Rockets thank Andrew for his contributions to the organization and wish him the best in his future endeavors.
Western Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2025
- Chiefs' Captain Catton Named CHL Sportsman of the Year at 2025 CHL Awards in Toronto - Spokane Chiefs
- Landon DuPont Named CHL Rookie of the Year - Everett Silvertips
- Andrew Petruk Clears WHL Waivers - Kelowna Rockets
- Regina Red Sox Acquired by Queen City Sports & Entertainment - Regina Pats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kelowna Rockets Stories
- Andrew Petruk Clears WHL Waivers
- Kelowna Rockets Set to Host Spokane Chiefs in 2025-26 Home Opener
- Rockets Make Eight Selections on Second Day of 2025 WHL Prospects Draft
- Rockets Select McDevitt and Lee in U.S. Priority Draft
- Rockets Make Splash With Trio Of Trades And First-Round Selection Of Will Kelts