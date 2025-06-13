Andrew Petruk Clears WHL Waivers

June 13, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release







KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets have announced that 20-year-old forward Andrew Petruk has cleared WHL waivers and will not return to the team for the 2025-26 season.

Petruk, a Surrey, BC native, appeared in 25 games for the Rockets after being acquired from the Everett Silvertips in January 2025, recording one goal and three assists for four points.

Originally drafted by Everett, Petruk played parts of three seasons with the Silvertips before joining the Rockets in a deadline deal. Over his WHL career, the 6-foot-3 forward appeared in 142 regular season games, posting 19 points and 243 penalty minutes, as well as one assist in nine playoff appearances.

The Kelowna Rockets thank Andrew for his contributions to the organization and wish him the best in his future endeavors.







