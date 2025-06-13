Regina Red Sox Acquired by Queen City Sports & Entertainment

Regina, Saskatchewan - Regina-based Queen City Sports & Entertainment Group (QCSEG) is pleased to announce that they have signed a deal to acquire 100% of the Regina Red Sox. This new Limited Partnership will be named The Regina Red Sox Baseball Club.

The deal is expected to close on October 1, 2025.

QCSEG is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Brandt Group of Companies with a mandate to provide a diverse offering of sports and entertainment opportunities to the Queen City. With this acquisition, the Red Sox will join a growing portfolio of sports clubs that has included the Regina Pats (WHL) since 2014.

"The Red Sox have been an important part of our hometown's sports scene for over 100 years," says Shaun Semple, CEO, Queen City Sports and Entertainment Group. "Making this vote of confidence in their future success was an absolute must-do for us and is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to delivering world-class sports and entertainment experiences for the people of Regina."

The Red Sox were founded in Regina in 1913, making them Canada's oldest baseball franchise and second oldest sports franchise, behind only the Montreal Canadiens. Since their inception, they have won six Southern Baseball League (SBL) Championships, two Saskatchewan Major Baseball League (SBL) Championships and two titles in the Western Canadian Baseball League (SBL), where they currently compete.

The Red Sox organization is currently led by Gary Brotzel, Team President, and Al Simpson, Vice President and Governor. Both will stay on with the club after the acquisition, with Brotzel in charge of baseball operations, and Simpson as minority preferred shareholder and team Governor.

"This announcement is a huge shot in the arm for the Red Sox," says Gary Brotzel, President, Regina Red Sox. "It ensures our long-term viability here in Regina and means that we can focus 100% on entertaining our fans and adding to our championship legacy."

QCESG is excited to welcome the Red Sox and looks forward to finding new ways to grow their fan base and bring exciting entertainment options to fans across Regina.







