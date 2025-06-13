Top Talent from Across the CHL Celebrated at the 2025 CHL Awards

TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is proud to unveil its 2024-25 award winners (see full list of winners below), headlined by 2026 NHL Draft prospect Gavin McKenna of the Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL), who was named the CHL David Branch Player of the Year at a ceremony held Friday for the 2025 CHL Awards at the Delta Hotels Toronto. At just 17 years, 5 months, and 24 days old, Gavin McKenna becomes the third-youngest recipient of the CHL's David Branch Player of the Year Award.

The 17-year-old from Whitehorse, Yukon, joins a rare group of under-18 winners that includes Oshawa Generals (OHL) alumnus John Tavares and Rimouski Océanic (QMJHL) standout Sidney Crosby - the only two players to capture the award at just 16 years old. With this recognition on Friday, McKenna is now one of only six players in CHL history to have earned this award before turning 18. He is also the first Medicine Hat Tigers player to be named CHL Player of the Year after finishing his 2024-25 season with 129 points (41G-88A in 56 GP) and riding a 40-game point streak. He later extended that streak to 54 games during the 2025 WHL Playoffs, establishing a modern CHL record (since 2000) for the longest single-season point streak across the regular season, playoffs, and Memorial Cup.

Meanwhile, 2027 NHL Draft prospect Landon DuPont of the Everett Silvertips (WHL) became the second-youngest player to win the CHL Rookie of the Year Award, claiming the honour at just 16 years and 16 days old on Friday. He stands behind only John Tavares, who won the award at 15 years, 8 months, and 7 days. The 16-year-old from Calgary, Alta., is the first blueliner in 30 years - and just the third in CHL history after Philippe Boucher (1990-91) and Bryan Berard (1994-95) - to earn the honour. DuPont delivered one of the most impressive rookie seasons by a defenceman in recent CHL history, recording 60 points in 64 games.

Among some of the other notable winners was a pair of top 2025 NHL Draft prospects: Michael Misa of the Saginaw Spirit (OHL), who was named the CHL's Top Scorer after leading the league with 134 points (62G-72A) over 65 games in 2024-25, and Matthew Schaefer of the Erie Otters (OHL), the No. 1-ranked North American skater according to NHL Central Scouting, who was awarded the CHL's Top Prospect Award.

Among the winners from the QMJHL was Moncton Wildcats head coach Gardiner MacDougall, who became only the third coach in CHL history to earn the Brian Kilrea Coach of the Year Award in their first season, joining the ranks of Craig Hartsburg (1994-95) and Gerard Gallant (2009-10). His achievement highlights the extraordinary impact he had in his first QMJHL season, leading the Moncton Wildcats to a record-breaking campaign that included franchise bests in wins (53), points (108), regulation losses (9), goals against (144), and points percentage (.844).

Other award winners announced Friday included Sam Dickinson of the London Knights (OHL) as CHL Defenceman of the Year, Jackson Parsons of the Kitchener Rangers (OHL) as the CHL Goaltender of the Year, Berkly Catton of the Spokane Chiefs (WHL) as CHL Sportsman of the Year, Mathieu Cataford of the Rimouski Oceanic (QMJHL) as CHL Scholastic Player of the Year, and Maxwell Jardine of the Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL) as CHL Humanitarian Player of the Year.

Presented annually, the CHL Awards celebrate the outstanding accomplishments of players from across the CHL, with 10 trophies presented based on individual performances. For more information on each award and its three finalists, please visit chl.ca/tag/chl-awards.

David Branch Player of the Year Award

Winner - Gavin McKenna (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL)

Nominees - Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit / OHL), Jonathan Fauchon (Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL)

The CHL David Branch Player of the Year Award is given out annually to the player judged to be the most outstanding in the Canadian Hockey League. McKenna is the fourth consecutive WHL player to win the CHL's David Branch Player of the Year Award. Held off the scoresheet in just four of his 76 appearances across the regular season, playoffs, and Memorial Cup, the 17-year-old from Whitehorse, Yukon, delivered a sensational campaign. He wrapped up the regular season collecting 100 points (32G-68A) during a 40-game point streak, which he extended to 54 games in the 2025 WHL Playoffs - setting a modern CHL record (since 2000) for the longest single-season point streak across the regular season, playoffs, and Memorial Cup. It was a breakout year for the Medicine Hat Tigers forward, who finished third in CHL scoring with 129 points (41G-88A) in 2024-25, trailing only Michael Misa (134) and Andrew Cristall (132), while his 88 assists led all skaters across both the WHL and CHL.

Defenceman of the Year Award

Winner - Sam Dickinson (London Knights / OHL)

Nominees - Tyson Jugnauth (Portland Winterhawks / WHL), Xavier Villeneuve (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada / QMJHL)

The CHL Defenceman of the Year Award is given out annually to the top defenceman in the Canadian Hockey League. Sam Dickinson of the London Knights (OHL) became just the second player in franchise history to win the CHL Defenceman of the Year Award, joining Danny Syvret (2004-05). With 91 points (29G-62A) in 55 games, the San Jose Sharks prospect and 2025 Memorial Cup champion not only recorded the 10th-highest total by a CHL defenceman since 2000, but also set a new Knights single-season record for points by a blueliner - surpassing the previous mark of 87 shared by Evan Bouchard and Rick Corriveau. The 19-year-old from Toronto, Ont., closed out the 2025 OHL Playoffs with 31 points - tied for seventh-most by a CHL defenceman in a single postseason since 2000 - and earned a spot on the 2025 Memorial Cup All-Star Team.

Goaltender of the Year Award

Winner - Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers / OHL)

Nominees - Max Hildebrand (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL), Jacob Steinman (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL)

The CHL Goaltender of the Year Award is given out annually to the top goaltender in the Canadian Hockey League. Jackson Parsons of the Kitchener Rangers (OHL) became the first player in franchise history to earn CHL Goaltender of the Year honours, and the first OHL goalie to win the award since Michael McNiven in 2016-17. Parsons was the backbone of a Rangers squad that notched its fourth 100-point season in franchise history in 2024-25, leading the CHL with 37 wins and setting a new Rangers single-season record with a 2.24 goals-against average. He also tied for second in the OHL with a .920 save percentage. In his fourth and final season with Kitchener, the 20-year-old from Embrun, Ont., led the OHL with five shutouts, finishing his Rangers career with nine - just one shy of the franchise record.

Rookie of the Year Award

Winner - Landon DuPont (Everett Silvertips / WHL)

Nominees - Pierce Mbuyi (Owen Sound Attack / OHL), Matvei Gridin (Shawinigan Cataractes / QMJHL)

The CHL Rookie of the Year Award is given out annually to the top rookie in the Canadian Hockey League. Landon DuPont of the Everett Silvertips becomes just the third exceptional status player to win CHL Rookie of the Year, joining John Tavares (2005-06) and Shane Wright (2019-20). He is also the first player in the Silvertips franchise history to earn this prestigious honour. The 2027 NHL Draft prospect turned in one of the most remarkable rookie campaigns by a defenceman in recent CHL history, posting 60 points in 64 games - fourth-most among CHL U17 blueliners since 1990. The 16-year-old from Calgary, Alta., led all WHL rookies in scoring and became the league's first 16-year-old defenceman to top 50 points since Hall of Famer Scott Niedermayer in 1989-90, while also becoming the CHL's first U17 rearguard to reach 60 points in a season since Ryan Ellis in 2007-08.

Top Scorer Award

Winner - Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit / OHL)

Nominees - Andrew Cristall (Spokane Chiefs / WHL), Jonathan Fauchon (Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL)

The CHL Top Scorer Award is given out annually to the highest-scoring player in the Canadian Hockey League. It was first awarded in 1994. With a CHL-leading 134 points (62G-72A) in 65 games, 2025 NHL Draft prospect Michael Misa became the first player in Saginaw Spirit history to top the CHL scoring race. His total ties him for eighth in single-season CHL scoring since 2005, alongside John Tavares (2006-07) and Brendan Shinnimin (2011-12). Misa's 62 goals also mark the highest by an OHL player in their draft year since Patrick Kane netted the same total with the London Knights in 2006-07. Over the past 25 years, only Connor Bedard (71 goals in 2022-23 with the Regina Pats) and Sidney Crosby (66 goals in 2004-05 with Rimouski Océanic) have posted higher draft-year totals across the CHL than the 18-year-old from Oakville, Ont.

Brian Kilrea Coach of the Year Award

Winner - Gardiner MacDougall (Moncton Wildcats / QMJHL)

Nominees - James Patrick (Victoria Royals / WHL), Jussi Ahokas (Kitchener Rangers / OHL)

Named in recognition of former Ottawa 67s head coach and the CHL's all-time winningest coach Brian Kilrea, the Brian Kilrea Coach of the Year Award is presented annually to the Canadian Hockey League's top coach. Gardiner MacDougall becomes the first head coach in Moncton Wildcats history to win the CHL Brian Kilrea Coach of the Year Award. In his debut QMJHL season, MacDougall led the Wildcats to a 53-9-2-0 record and a .844 points percentage - eighth-best all-time in the QMJHL and 10th-best in the CHL since 2000. Under his guidance, Moncton captured the Jean-Rougeau Trophy as QMJHL regular season champions for the first time since 2005-06. Their CHL-best defensive showing (2.25 goals-against average) ranked fifth in QMJHL history, while their 144 goals against tied for the 11th-fewest in CHL history. The Wildcats also led the CHL in goal differential (+150), regulation losses (9), and penalty kill (86.4%), while setting franchise records in wins (53), points (108), regulation losses, goals against, and points percentage.

Top Draft Prospect Award presented by Kubota Canada

Winner - Matthew Schaefer (Erie Otters / OHL)

Nominees - Radim Mrtka (Seattle Thunderbirds / WHL), Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton Wildcats / QMJHL)

The CHL Top Draft Prospect Award presented by Kubota Canada is given out every year to the top eligible prospect for the NHL Entry Draft from the Canadian Hockey League. The award was first given in 1991. Matthew Schaefer of the Erie Otters (OHL) becomes just the second player in Otters' franchise history to win the CHL Top Draft Prospect Award, joining Connor McDavid (2014-15). Looking ahead to the 2025 NHL Draft, Schaefer could become just the second Erie player to be selected first overall, a decade after McDavid in 2015. Ranked as the top North American skater by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft, Schaefer impressed despite playing only 17 games due to injury, tallying 22 points (7G-15A) and a +21 rating. The 17-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., captained Canada to gold at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, leading all defenders with six points in five games, and contributed to Team CHL's victory at the inaugural CHL USA Prospects Challenge. He earned a spot on Canada's World Junior team in December, becoming the third-youngest defenceman ever to represent Team Canada at the tournament.

Sportsman of the Year Award

Winner - Berkly Catton (Spokane Chiefs / WHL)

Nominees - Ilya Protas (Windsor Spitfires / OHL), Julius Sumpf (Moncton Wildcats / QMJHL)

The CHL Sportsman of the Year Award is given out annually to the most sportsmanlike player in the Canadian Hockey League. Berkly Catton of the Spokane Chiefs (WHL) became just the second player in franchise history to win the CHL Sportsman of the Year award, joining Pat Falloon, who earned the honour in 1990-91. The 19-year-old from Saskatoon, Sask., surpassed 100 points for the second consecutive season, recording 109 points (38G-71A) while taking only 30 penalty minutes in 57 games. Catton finished third in WHL scoring, ranking 12th in goals, fourth in assists, and fifth in plus/minus (+46), all while posting a career-low in penalty minutes. Named the 37th captain in Chiefs history before the 2024-25 season, the Seattle Kraken prospect dominated the postseason, leading all players with 42 points in just 20 games as he helped guide Spokane to the WHL Championship Series.

Scholastic Player of the Year Award

Winner - Mathieu Cataford (Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL)

Nominees - Max Curran (Tri-City Americans / WHL), Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit / OHL)

The CHL Scholastic Player of the Year Award is presented annually to a Canadian Hockey League player who is best able to combine success on the ice with success in the classroom. Mathieu Cataford of the Rimouski Océanic (QMJHL) became the first player in franchise history to be named CHL Scholastic Player of the Year. Before earning this CHL award, Cataford won the Marcel-Robert Trophy on his third straight nomination, all while studying in his second language (English) and maintaining an average above 95%. Now enrolled in Business Administration at Saint Mary's University, the 20-year-old from Saint-Constant, Que., has achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA each semester and plans to study kinesiology to eventually open his own training centre. On the ice, the assistant captain and Vegas Golden Knights prospect built on his 2023-24 QMJHL MVP season by helping Rimouski to its best regular-season win total since 2014-15 and a strong playoff run during its 2025 Memorial Cup hosting campaign.

Humanitarian of the Year Award

Winner - Maxwell Jardine (Charlottetown Islanders / QMJHL)

Nominees - Kyle McDonough (Portland Winterhawks / WHL), Denver Barkey (London Knights / OHL)

The Humanitarian of the Year Award is presented annually to the CHL player judged to have made the most notable contribution to his community. Maxwell Jardine of the Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL) becomes the first player in franchise history to be named CHL Humanitarian of the Year, and the third Islanders player in the last four seasons to earn a nomination for the honour. The 20-year-old defenceman from Miramichi, N.B., made community involvement a priority in 2024-25, leading a partnership with Special Olympics P.E.I. that welcomed athletes to every Islanders home game and raised $5,000 to support the cause. An assistant captain, Jardine also mentored youth through local hockey practices and Andrews Hockey Academy, promoted the Islanders' Make-A-Wish Game, which raised $10,000, and participated in anti-bullying school visits through Crime Stoppers. Known for his hands-on commitment, Jardine remains active year-round in minor sports, charity events, and community outreach across Prince Edward Island and beyond.







