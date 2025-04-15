Lakovic, Ziprick, and Schmidt Named to the Final NHL Central Scouting Rankings

Moose Jaw, SK - Three Moose Jaw Warriors have been named to the NHL Central Scouting's final rankings ahead of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft presented by Upper Deck. Lynden Lakovic it ranked #14, Aiden Ziprick is ranked #162, and Connor Schmidt is ranked #213.

Lynden Lakovic, 18, was selected 27th overall by the Moose Jaw Warriors in the second round of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft. Through 47 games played, Lakovic net 27 goals and 31 assists for 58 points. Lakovic led all Warriors in scoring through the 2024-2025 season. Lakovic was invited to the first CHL vs USA Top Prospects game in November 2024 and scored the first goal in tournament history.

Aiden Ziprick, 19, was selected 148th overall by the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the seventh round of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft. He was acquired by the Warriors in September 2023. Through 68 games played, Ziprick tallied 12 goals and 36 assists for a total of 48 points. Ziprick ranked second in team scoring. In the midterm rankings, Ziprick was ranked #221.

Connor Schmidt, 18, was selected 14th overall by the Moose Jaw Warriors in the first round of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. Through 68 games played, Schmidt notched 10 goals and 13 assists, totalling 23 points. Schmidt was the second-highest scoring Warriors defenceman this season and also scored the first goal of the WHL season on September 20th.

Lakovic, Ziprick, and Schmidt all put up career-highs in points during the 2024/2025 season.

The 2025 NHL Entry Draft will be held in Los Angeles on June 27th and 28th, 2025.

