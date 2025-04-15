Royals Score 3 on the Power Play, Beat Chiefs 5-1 in Game 2

April 15, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Chiefs were right back in the thick of playoff action on Monday night after the exciting double overtime win on Sunday over the visiting Victoria Royals. Carter Esler slotted into net for the Chiefs, making his WHL Playoff Debut.

Spokane dominated the first period with 17 shots on goal, but it was Kenta Isogai scoring the lone goal of the period at 14:11. Cole Reschny and Teydon Trembecky provided the assists.

In the second frame Andrew Cristall rang the post with a fierce shot before Justin Kipkie doubled Victoria's lead with a slapshot on the power play. The Royals would score again on the power play with a goal from Loponen at 10:48 to make it 3-0.

On the flipside, Spokane was 0/2 with the man advantage in the period.

The Chiefs would show life at the end of the second as Mayes jumped off the bench to hit a slapshot that was deflected in.

Cap gets us on the board with a tip-in on a shot from Nathan Mayes with just 28 seconds left in the period!

It was Andrew Cristall dropping it to Mayes who fired it towards net. The Spokane Chiefs Captain Berkly Catton made his way around the goal and got his stick on the puck to knock it in.

Victoria scored their third power play goal of the night at 6:03 of the third from Brayden Boehm to make it a 4-1 game.

Reggie Newman ended any thoughts of a comeback with Victoria's 5th goal at 11:14, his first of the postseason.

The Chiefs will look to bounce back on the road with the next three games played in Victoria as part of the second round 2-3-2 format. If necessary, Game 6 and 7 will be in Spokane on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Tune in to all Spokane Chiefs road games on Victory+ or 103.5 The Game .

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.