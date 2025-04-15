Three Rockets Named to NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings

April 15, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Kelowna Rockets left wing Dawson Gerwing

(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor) Kelowna Rockets left wing Dawson Gerwing(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor)

NHL Central Scouting has released its final rankings ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft, which includes three members of the Kelowna Rockets.

Forward Hayden Paupanekis is ranked 38 th amongst North American skaters while defenceman Will Sharpe is 76 th and Dawson Gerwing is 99 th. The list features the top 224 skaters and 32 goaltenders in North America as well as the top 140 skaters and 15 goaltenders internationally.

Paupanekis was acquired by the Rockets in a midseason trade with the Spokane Chiefs. In 71 games between the two clubs, he finished with 22 goals and 21 assists for 43 points. He ranked second on the Rockets in goals and third on the team in points.

He was named the club's Top Defensive Forward after winning the Hollis Pearce Award. Paupanekis took over 1,200 faceoffs this season, winning close to 50% of those draws. He ranks first on the team in faceoff attempts with 1,235 and first in faceoffs won. His faceoff percentage of 49.7% also ranks first amongst forwards who attempted over 600 faceoffs over the course of the season.

Will Sharpe was acquired from the Lethbridge Hurricanes in January. He suited up in 66 games, scoring nine goals and adding 35 assists for 44 points. His 35 assists ranked first on the team while he sat third in total points behind Jakub Stancl and Hayden Paupanekis.

Dawson Gerwing split the season between Swift Current and Kelowna, playing 58 games between the two teams after being acquired ahead of January's trade deadline. In these games, the 18-year-old registered 15 goals and 13 assists to go along with 98 penalty minutes.

The 2025 NHL Draft will be held in Los Angeles on Jun. 27-28, taking place at the L.A. Live's Peacock Theater.

