Game Day Hub: Round 2, Game 3 vs Everett Silvertips

April 15, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Winterhawks are back on home ice after two, close contests in Everett, Washington, over the weekend. Portland forced overtime in both Games 1 and 2, but unfortunately, the Silvertips emerged victorious on Friday and Saturday. Now, Head Coach Kyle Gustafson gets the last change and can dictate the matchups he wants, and the fans will give the 20 Winterhawks players a boost throughout the evening.

Puck Drop: 7:00 P.M.

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Uniforms: Red

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: Victory+

Series Schedule:

Game 1 - Portland (2) @ Everett (3) OT

Game 2 - Portland (3) @ Everett (4) OT

Game 3 - Tuesday, April 15 - @POR - 7:00 p.m.

Game 4 - Wednesday, April 16 - @POR - 7:00 p.m.

*Game 5 - Friday, April 18 - @EVT - 7:05 p.m. (Watch Party hosted by Cartside at 1825 N Williams Avenue, Portland, OR 97227)

*Game 6 - Saturday, April 19 - @POR - 6:00 p.m.

*Game 7 - Tuesday, April 22 - @EVT - 7:05 p.m. (Watch Party hosted by Grains of Wrath at 230 NE 5th Avenue, Camas, WA 98607)

* If necessary

Extra Hockey Required

The 2025 WHL Playoffs, presented by Nutrien, have been highly-competitive games as the pace and intensity have ramped up following the 68-game regular season. The Winterhawks have played nine games in the postseason, and four have needed more than 60 minutes to find a winner. The series with Prince George saw Games 1 and 4 go to overtime, with the Winterhawks dropping the opener at the CN Centre. However, Diego Buttazzoni's double-overtime goal in Portland's longest game in franchise history was vital to the team advancing to the second round.

Now facing the WHL's No. 1 overall seed and Scotty Munro Champion Everett Silvertips, the Winterhawks have played beyond the third period in the first two games. Trailing by a goal late in the game, Carter Sotheran (Game 1) and Kyle Chyzowski (Game 2) found the back of the net. Unfortunately, Jesse Heslop's and Julius Miettinen's goals over the weekend at Angel of the Winds Arena gave Everett the 2-0 series lead.

Goaltender Ondřej Štěbeták is playing his best hockey since arriving in the Rose City. The 2007-born, Czechia native stopped 33-of-35 shots in Game 7 against the Cougars and, in two games, turned away 85-of-92 Everett shots for a 0.924 save percentage.

50/50 Raffle

Tonight's Winterhawks Foundation 50/50 is live! Half of the prize pot will go to our winner, and the other portion of the proceeds will benefit Portland youth hockey, the Tom's Tykes program, and the Players' Education Fund.

WHL Player of the Year

The Western Hockey League announced Thursday that Portland Winterhawks captain Kyle Chyzowski was one of three Western Conference Finalists for the Player of the Year award.

WHL Defenseman of the Year

The Western Hockey League announced Thursday that Portland Winterhawks rear guard Tyson Jugnauth was one of three Western Conference Finalists for the Defenseman of the Year award.

Watch from Home

If you cannot attend in person, there is a no-cost option available as the WHL Playoffs will be available on Victory+ without geo-restrictions, giving fans the opportunity to follow their favorite teams and players on the road to the championship. With Victory+ offering a free, ad-supported streaming service, this ensures that the game is accessible to everyone, no matter where they are or what devices they use, including Samsung and Vizio smart TVs, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, Android and web browser.

Victory+ has a home and away feed available. For Games 3 and 4 in Portland, click on the Home Feed to hear Winterhawks broadcaster Nick Marek! Share the link with your family and friends!

The video feed will be live five minutes before puck drop. If you want to catch more of Nick's pre-game show, tune in on the Winterhawks App.

Red Out the VMC

Bring out the rally towels! The Winterhawks welcome you back to home ice with red, playoff rally towels. Let's get the party started!

As the series shifts back to Portland tonight for Game 3, and all of our 2025 WHL Playoff home games, we will be wearing our red jerseys. If you haven't already, secure your seats to help with the home-ice advantage! When you're picking out what to wear to the, throw on your red Winterhawks apparel as we red out the VMC! Don't have anything red; we've got you covered!

Check out the team store before the game and save 20% off some of the best red merchandise (some exclusions may apply). You may also find other select items at a discount, so be sure to arrive early because once they're gone, they're gone.

