Four Tigers Listed in Final 2025 NHL Draft Rankings

April 15, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Four Tigers have been listed by NHL Central Scouting in the agency's final rankings ahead of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Congratulations to Bryce Pickford (100th), Kadon McCann (116th), Jonas Woo (156th) and Jordan Switzer (25th) for being named to the final rankings.

Overall, 67 Western Hockey League players were listed by NHL Central Scouting in the agency's final rankings.

The Edmonton Oil Kings lead the way with five ranked players, while the Calgary Hitmen, Medicine Hat Tigers, Portland Winterhawks, Red Deer Rebels, Seattle Thunderbirds, Swift Current Broncos, Tri-City Americans and Vancouver Giants all have four. The Brandon Wheat Kings, Everett Silvertips, Kelowna Rockets, Moose Jaw Warriors, Prince George Cougars, Spokane Chiefs and Victoria Royals all have three players ranked.

Across the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL leads the way with 67 players. The Ontario Hockey League is a close second with 64, while the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League has 39.

Bryce Pickford - 100th (North American Skaters)

D - 6'0 ¬Â³ - 190 lbs - 2006-04-02

Acquired in an offseason trade with the Seattle Thunderbirds, Bryce Pickford had a breakout season recording career highs in every offensive category. Despite playing in only 48 games, he was tied for fourth among WHL defencemen with 20 goals, tied for 18th with 47 points and tied 11th with a +34 rating.

In addition to his offensive skills, Pickford has a physical side to his game. Opposing players don't want to go into the corners with him or end up on the wrong side of a big hit.

Season Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM

24-25 MH 48 20 27 47 34 65

23-24 SEA 65 2 15 17 -36 68

22-23 SEA 54 5 12 17 25 50

21-22 SEA 2 1 0 1 1 2

Total 169 28 54 82 24 185

Kadon McCann - 116th (North American Skaters)

C - 6'3" - 201 lbs - 2007-03-25

Originally drafted 23rd overall by the Tigers in the 2022 WHL Draft, Kadon McCann finished his second full season with the Tigers. The 6'3" forward was a key part of a shutdown line with Neutens and Volotovskii.

In addition to his defensive skills, McCann utilized his desired combination of size and skill to add 11 goals and 18 points this season.

Season Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM

24-25 MH 64 11 7 18 5 54

23-24 MH 68 9 11 20 0 34

22-23 MH 3 0 0 0 0 0

Total 135 20 18 38 5 88

Jonas Woo - 156th (North American Skaters)

D - 5'9 ¬Â³ - 165 lbs - 2006-11-19

Acquired in an offseason trade with the Wenatchee Wild, Jonas Woo quickly settled in with his new club becoming a leader and setting career highs in every offensive category. He scored 11 goals and assisted on 32 others for 43 points in 57 games.

The smooth skating defenceman was also an asset in his own end. His +38 rating tied for 14th in the league.

Season Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM

24-25 MH 57 11 32 43 38 35

23-24 WEN 68 8 26 34 -27 59

22-23 WPG 63 2 19 21 28 20

21-22 WPG 15 1 2 3 18 8

Total 203 22 79 101 57 122

Jordan Switzer - 25th (North American Goalies)

G - 6'0" - 184 lbs - 2007-01-26

Jordan Switzer had a phenomenal rookie season in net for the Tigers, making a dangerous duo in net with Harrison Meneghin.

He ranked 1st among rookie goalies in wins (23) and shutouts (4), 2nd in GAA (2.65) and 3rd in save percentage (.901). Among all goalies he ranked in the top in 10 in wins (T-8th), shutouts (2nd), and GAA (4th).

Season Team GP GAA SAV % W L OTL SOL SO

24-25 MH 32 2.65 0.901 23 6 2 0 4

23-24 MH 2 3.74 0.875 1 1 0 0 0

Total 34 2.68 0.900 24 7 2 0 4

The NHL Scouting Combine will be held in Buffalo, N.Y. from June 1-8, 2025, before top players descend on the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. for the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on June 27 and 28.

