Kettles, Mistelbacher, McGregor & Burzynski in Final NHL Central Scouting Rankings

April 15, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - Four members of the 2024-25 Swift Current Broncos have made the list for NHL Central Scouting's Final Draft Rankings for the 2025 NHL Draft, presented by Upper Deck, on Tuesday morning. Four members of the Swift Current Broncos earned spots on the list: Peyton Kettles (Winnipeg, MB) at 39th among North American Skaters, Luke Mistelbacher (Steinbach, MB) at 93rd, Josh McGregor (Brandon, MB) at 111th, and Grayson Burzynski (Winnipeg, MB) at 191st.

Peyton Kettles, 17, is in his sophomore season with the Broncos after being selected 6th overall in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. Known for his heavy workload, Kettles logs 25 to 30 minutes of ice time per game. He finished the season with (5 goals, 9 assists) in 53 games this season. Kettles also won a gold medal with Team Canada at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup this past summer.

Luke Mistelbacher, 19, had a breakout year in his third season with the Broncos. The signed prospect set career highs, tallying 42 goals and 51 assists, finishing in 8th in league scoring while appearing in 67 games. Over his WHL career, Mistelbacher has played 190 games, amassing 68 goals and 94 assists. Mistelbacher is currently on an ATO with the Iowa Wild with the American Hockey League.

Josh McGregor, 18, just completed in his rookie campaign with the Broncos. In 63 games, the signed prospect has recorded four goals and 12 assists. McGregor previously won a Manitoba U18AAA championship with the Brandon Wheat Kings during the 2023-24 season and competed in the prestigious Telus Cup.

Grayson Burzynski, 19, was selected by the Broncos in the second round of the 2020 WHL Draft (#44 overall). This season, Burzynski has career-best numbers, recording 47 points (11 goals, 36 assists) in 62 games. Over his WHL career, he has appeared in 233 games, contributing 21 goals and 57 assists.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.