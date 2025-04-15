Ravensbergen, Foster, and Lajoie Listed in NHL Central Scouting's Final Rankings for 2025 NHL Draft
April 15, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE - Three members of the Prince George Cougars have been named to NHL Central Scouting's Final Rankings ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft.
Goaltender Josh Ravensbergen headlines the list, ranked as the #1 North American goalie, marking the second consecutive ranking period in which he has held the top spot. Forwards Aiden Foster and Jett Lajoie also earned recognition, with Foster coming in at #89 and Lajoie at #166 among North American skaters.
Ravensbergen, from North Vancouver, BC, wrapped up his second WHL season with outstanding numbers. He posted 33 wins-second among all WHL goaltenders-along with a 33-13-3-1 record, a 3.00 goals-against average, and a .901 save percentage. In 2024-25, Ravensbergen also became the sixth-fastest goaltender in the Internet Era to reach 40 career WHL wins. In just 89 career games, he boasts a 59-17-4-2 record and a 2.78 goals-against average. His 59 career victories already rank fourth in franchise history (leader: Ty Edmonds - 100). Originally undrafted in the WHL Prospects Draft, Ravensbergen was later listed and signed by the Cougars. Should he be selected in the first or second round, he would become the highest-drafted goaltender in Cougars history.
Foster, ranked #89, enjoyed a breakout season in 2024-25. The Lloydminster, AB product doubled his offensive totals from the previous year, tallying 20 points (11G-9A) and adding a physical presence with 136 penalty minutes across 68 games. In the 2025 WHL Playoffs, he chipped in six assists in seven games (0G-6A). Foster was originally selected by the Cougars in the third round (61st overall) of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.
Lajoie, ranked #166, also took a major step forward this season. The Winnipeg, MB native compiled 35 points (14G-21A) in 67 games, to go with a +7 rating and 40 penalty minutes. Lajoie also recorded four game-winning goals for the Cats. In the 2025 postseason, he added five points in seven games (1G-4A). Lajoie was selected by the Cougars 28th overall in the second round of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.
The 2025 NHL Draft is scheduled for June 27 and 29 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, California.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2025
- Four Winterhawks Named to Central Scouting Final Rankings - Portland Winterhawks
- Wild Defenseman Dunphy Listed Among Final NHL Central Scouting 2024-25 Rankings - Wenatchee Wild
- Martin, Schoettler, Sarkenov Among 67 WHL Players in Final 2025 NHL Draft Rankings - Spokane Chiefs
- Winterhawks Add Defenseman Will McLaughlin to Playoff Roster - Portland Winterhawks
- 170 CHL Players Listed in NHL Central Scouting's Final Rankings - WHL
- 4 Current Giants, 2 Prospects Listed on NHL Central Scouting's Final Draft Rankings - Vancouver Giants
- Ravensbergen, Foster, and Lajoie Listed in NHL Central Scouting's Final Rankings for 2025 NHL Draft - Prince George Cougars
- Three Rockets Named to NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings - Kelowna Rockets
- NHL Central Scouting Includes 67 WHL Players in Final 2025 NHL Draft Rankings - WHL
- NHL Central Scouting Reveals Final Rankings, Pats Defencemen Hamilton and Bridgeman Listed - Regina Pats
- Lakovic, Ziprick, and Schmidt Named to the Final NHL Central Scouting Rankings - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Four Rebels Listed in Final Rankings for 2025 NHL Draft - Red Deer Rebels
- Four Oil Kings Named in NHL Central Scouting Final Draft Rankings - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Kettles, Mistelbacher, McGregor & Burzynski in Final NHL Central Scouting Rankings - Swift Current Broncos
- Four Americans listed in NHL Central Scouting's final rankings for 2025 NHL Draft - Tri-City Americans
- Royals Score 3 on the Power Play, Beat Chiefs 5-1 in Game 2 - Spokane Chiefs
- Game Day Hub: Round 2, Game 3 vs Everett Silvertips - Portland Winterhawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Prince George Cougars Stories
- Ravensbergen, Foster, and Lajoie Listed in NHL Central Scouting's Final Rankings for 2025 NHL Draft
- Carson Carels Named to Canada's IIHF U-18 World Championship Team
- Cougars to Select 17th Overall in 2025 WHL Prospects Draft
- Cougars Prospect Watch
- WHL Announces Finalists for Del Wilson Memorial Trophy