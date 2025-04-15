Ravensbergen, Foster, and Lajoie Listed in NHL Central Scouting's Final Rankings for 2025 NHL Draft

April 15, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE - Three members of the Prince George Cougars have been named to NHL Central Scouting's Final Rankings ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Goaltender Josh Ravensbergen headlines the list, ranked as the #1 North American goalie, marking the second consecutive ranking period in which he has held the top spot. Forwards Aiden Foster and Jett Lajoie also earned recognition, with Foster coming in at #89 and Lajoie at #166 among North American skaters.

Ravensbergen, from North Vancouver, BC, wrapped up his second WHL season with outstanding numbers. He posted 33 wins-second among all WHL goaltenders-along with a 33-13-3-1 record, a 3.00 goals-against average, and a .901 save percentage. In 2024-25, Ravensbergen also became the sixth-fastest goaltender in the Internet Era to reach 40 career WHL wins. In just 89 career games, he boasts a 59-17-4-2 record and a 2.78 goals-against average. His 59 career victories already rank fourth in franchise history (leader: Ty Edmonds - 100). Originally undrafted in the WHL Prospects Draft, Ravensbergen was later listed and signed by the Cougars. Should he be selected in the first or second round, he would become the highest-drafted goaltender in Cougars history.

Foster, ranked #89, enjoyed a breakout season in 2024-25. The Lloydminster, AB product doubled his offensive totals from the previous year, tallying 20 points (11G-9A) and adding a physical presence with 136 penalty minutes across 68 games. In the 2025 WHL Playoffs, he chipped in six assists in seven games (0G-6A). Foster was originally selected by the Cougars in the third round (61st overall) of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

Lajoie, ranked #166, also took a major step forward this season. The Winnipeg, MB native compiled 35 points (14G-21A) in 67 games, to go with a +7 rating and 40 penalty minutes. Lajoie also recorded four game-winning goals for the Cats. In the 2025 postseason, he added five points in seven games (1G-4A). Lajoie was selected by the Cougars 28th overall in the second round of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

The 2025 NHL Draft is scheduled for June 27 and 29 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

